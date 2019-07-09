Entertainment

Illinois cancels band from fair lineup over Confederate flag

  • Confederate Railroad says it has been removed from the DuQuoin State Fair's Grandstand lineup because of its name. Frontman Danny Shirley, pictured here, said in a statement Tuesday that the band is disappointed but thanked fans for their support. The group was scheduled to play Aug. 27, 2019.

    Confederate Railroad says it has been removed from the DuQuoin State Fair's Grandstand lineup because of its name. Frontman Danny Shirley, pictured here, said in a statement Tuesday that the band is disappointed but thanked fans for their support. The group was scheduled to play Aug. 27, 2019. Associated Press/June 12, 2000

 
Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD -- Illinois has canceled a state fair appearance by the Southern rock group Confederate Railroad because of its use of the Confederate flag.

A spokeswoman for Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Emily Bittner, said Tuesday that the administration prohibits using state resources "to promote symbols of racism."

The group was scheduled to play the DuQuoin State Fair Aug. 27.

The band's logo features a steam locomotive flying Confederate flags. The flag has been criticized as a racist emblem of slavery and segregation, but supporters say it represents history.

Frontman Danny Shirley says in a statement that the band is disappointed, but thanked their fans.

Confederate Railroad was to appear with Shenandoah and Restless Heart. Shenandoah says it will still play but that "this 'political correctness' has to stop. It's tearing our country apart."

0 Comments
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 