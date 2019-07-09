Feder: New Eastland documentary recalls 'Chicago's Deadliest Day'

One of the worst days in Chicago history is the subject of a great new documentary. "Eastland: Chicago's Deadliest Day," produced and written by Harvey Moshman and Chuck Coppola, tells the tragic but little-known story of the steamship that capsized while docked at the Chicago River on July 24, 1915, killing 844 people onboard.

The 83-minute film features rare, previously censored newsreel footage from the scene, state-of-the-art computer graphics demonstrating how the ship rolled over, and interviews with more than 30 subjects, including three authors of books on the disaster.

