Domo arigato, Mr. DeYoung: Styx frontman performs on short notice in Elk Grove

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.com Fans rock out as Dennis DeYoung performs Tuesday outside the Elk Grove Village municipal complex.

The stage was set, the band started playing -- and it was no grand illusion that Dennis DeYoung sang Tuesday night in Elk Grove Village on only two weeks' notice.

The former Styx frontman, keyboardist and lyricist entertained a large crowd outside the village municipal complex as part of the village's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series. He replaced Boz Scaggs on the concert bill after Scaggs had to cancel for health reasons.

DeYoung, a Chicago native who helped take Styx to the top of the charts with hits like "Lady," "Babe" and "Come Sail Away," also performed in town in 2012. Mayor Craig Johnson said concert booking agent Entertainment Management Group worked with the agency that represents musicians to secure DeYoung on short notice.

"We thought he was a no-brainer," Johnson said. "It's nice because he's local. He'll be able to sleep in his own bed tonight."

The free concerts are funded through the village's hotel tax, video gambling revenues, tobacco licensee fees and sponsorships, as well as a contribution from the Elk Grove Park District.

Melissa Etheridge kicked off the concert series July 4. The shows continue with The Commodores on July 16, Wynonna & the Big Noise on July 23 and Night Ranger on July 30.