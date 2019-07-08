How to audition for 'Biggest Loser' in Chicago

Toma Dobrosavljevic of Bloomingdale won "The Biggest Loser" in 2015. Auditions for the weight loss reality TV show, which is moving from NBC to USA, are Saturday in Chicago. Courtesy of NBC

If you're 18 or older and have at least 90 pounds to shed, "The Biggest Loser" wants you.

The reality TV show, which moves from NBC to the USA Network in 2020, will hold a casting session from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Hubbard Street Dance, 1147 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago.

Created to "improve America's life spans and waistlines," the revamped version of "The Biggest Loser" features a new team of health and fitness experts who will help contestants lose weight as well as improve their overall health, according to producers.

Finalists must be available for filming the week of Aug. 18, plus Aug. 26 to Nov. 4 and for the finale in December.

Prospective contestants must apply online at blcasting.tv before Saturday's open call.

Three past winners -- Danni Allen of Wheeling, Michael Ventrella of Bartlett and Toma Dobrosavljevic of Bloomingdale -- have come from the suburbs. And Jerry Hayes of Wheaton won the at-home prize.