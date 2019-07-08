15 acts advance in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Returning Suburban Chicago's Got Talent contestant Karen Shook of Woodstock has advanced to the Top 15 round. Daily Herald File Photo

The field of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finalists has narrowed -- from 20 to 15.

The following acts impressed a panel of judges following a free performance at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles on Sunday, June 30.

The advancing Suburban Chicago's Got Talent finalists are:

• Agne & Marty, an operatic vocal duo from Downers Grove.

• Miguel Rockstar Garza, a singer-songwriter from Chicago.

• Bob Jay, a comedian and impressionist from Algonquin.

• The Majors, a rock band from Bartlett.

• Brian Maras, a singer/guitarist/whistler from Elburn.

• McCrae, a band from Sterling.

• Columbus Montgomery, an R&B singer from Bartlett.

• Northcutt, a singer-songwriter from Glendale Heights.

• Shannon Nugent, a singer-songwriter/pianist from Elmhurst.

• Isabel Osorio, a pop singer-songwriter from Naperville.

• Palaya, a vocal duo from West Chicago.

• The Recall, a rock band from Wheaton and Glen Ellyn.

• Karen Shook, a singer-songwriter from Woodstock.

• The Vaughan Building, a blues rock band from La Grange.

• Joey Wilbur, a singer-songwriter/guitarist from St. Charles.

The next hurdle is once again at the Arcada, where the 15 acts perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14. There, the contestants will have to prove to judges and audiences that they have what it takes to advance to the finale, which will take place at the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

For 2019, Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group and Salon Lorrene.