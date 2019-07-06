Weekend picks: John Lodge, Yes, Asia join 'Royal Affair Tour' at RiverEdge Park

John Lodge, bassist for the Moody Blues, is on the roster for "The Royal Affair Tour" at RiverEdge Park in Aurora Saturday, July 6. Associated Press, 2018

Prog rockers

Prog-rock legends Yes, Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy are all on the bill of the "The Royal Affair Tour," which plays Saturday at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $29 general admission; $39-$89 reserved seating; $175-$299 VIP seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6

Drawn together

Anime Midwest returns with costume balls, video game competitions, merchandise sales and lots of other activities for die-hard fans of Japanese anime and manga this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $70 three-day admission; $40-$50 one-day admission. (800) 745-3000 or rosemont.com. 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, July 6; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Elizabethan experience

See jousting, falcon demonstrations, Elizabethan costume parades and more when the Bristol Renaissance Faire reopens for the season starting Saturday at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. $25.95; $10 kids ages 5-12; $160 season pass. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, through Sept. 1; also Monday, Sept. 2

Flora fun

More than 90 artists show off their creations as part of an outdoor Art Festival this weekend along the Esplanade of the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Free admission, but parking is $30 per vehicle. (847) 835-6801 or amdurproductions.com or chicagobotanic.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6 and 7

Creature confab

The series of Scott Smith's All Animal Expo continues this summer with lots of reptiles, birds, hedgehogs, ferrets and other creatures on Saturday at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. $5. (630) 668-6636 or dupagecountyfair.org. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, Sunday, July 14, and Saturday, Aug. 3

by signing up you agree to our terms of service

Music icons

Music stars Michael McDonald and Chaka Khan share a concert bill on Saturday with Isaiah Sharkey as the opening act at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6

WWI restoration

See loads of restored and colorized World War I footage in the acclaimed documentary "They Shall Not Grow Old," which is directed by Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings" trilogy), on Sunday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. Free admission, but RSVP required. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7

Jimi Falls and the '90s

Northwest suburban alternative rock band Jimi Falls has been touring the country, channeling hard-driving '90s-style rock through original music. Catch the band when it plays those songs along with a set of '90s rock covers at Palatine's Durty Nellie's. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Classic revived

Steppenwolf Theatre revives "True West," the darkly comic classic that placed the company in the national spotlight. The production stars ensemble members Jon Michael Hill (of TV's "Elementary") and Namir Smallwood as estranged brothers Austin and Lee in Sam Shepard's examination of toxic sibling rivalry between two men who are two sides of the same coin. Former Steppenwolf artistic director Randall Arney directs the production, which features Francis Guinan and Jacqueline Williams. Previews at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7; and July 10-13 at 1650 N. Halsted St., Chicago. The show opens July 14. $20-$96. (312) 335-1650 or steppenwolf.org.

Civic duty

A group of women meet daily over breakfast, lunch and dinner to gossip, dream and contemplate their lives all while understanding that the meal might be their last in "Hitler's Tasters," a dark comedy by Michelle Kholos Brooks. Based on actual events, the play tells the story of young women forced to sample Adolf Hitler's food to ensure it was not poisoned. Following its Skokie run, the production moves to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, and through July 14 at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $32-$46. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Concert highlights

Twiztid's "Generation Nightmare Tour" with Blaze Ya Dead Homie, Alla Xul Elu and G-Mo Skee: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. (866) 468-3399 or ticketweb.com.

311, Dirty Heads, The Interrupters, Dreamers, Bikini Trill: 5:45 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $18-$170. (708) 614-1616 or livenation.com.

"The Royal Affair Tour" with Yes, Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $29 general admission; $39-$89 reserved seating; $175-$299 VIP seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com.

Michael McDonald, Chaka Khan and Isaiah Sharkey: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $33-$38 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Blackjack Billy, Karlye Lapetina: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $8-$10. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

VCTMS & Synovial, Alethia, Endostalgia: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$13. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Dead Original album release with Chout, Balkun Brothers: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Cubby Bear, 1059 W. Addison St., Chicago. $5-$10. (773) 327-1662 or cubbybear.com.

The Mudmen: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$30. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Full Throttle: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Will Tilson, Doc Payne and The Payne Relief Smooth Blues Band: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $20. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

Jimi Falls: 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Open Jazz Jam hosted by Elysian Green & Friends: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. Free. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Ivy Ford: 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Buddy Guy's Legends, 700 S. Wabash Ave., Chicago. $10. (312) 427-1190 or buddyguy.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.