Sound check: Snoop Dogg's Sunset Smokeout at BaseCamp; Heart in Tinley Park

Snoop's Sunset Smokeout

Snoopadelic headlines The Sunset Smokeout, an intimate performance by the one and only Snoop Dogg on the BaseCamp Pub stage. The Afterlife crew ­-- Bobby DeMaria, Tsunami, DangerWayne, Nikho and GoodSex -- and others kick off the show with DJ Cross, Gabe Mendez and DJ Akib. Hit BaseCamp early for the Backyard Smokeout pig roast dinner, including all-you-can-eat pasta and salad 6 to 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $65-$80 for general admission; $15 for Backyard Smokeout dinner; VIP packages also available. Email Basecampmarketing1@gmail.com for VIP packages and bottle service. See the Facebook event for details and set times. ticketweb.com.

Jimi Falls and the '90s

Northwest suburban alternative rock band Jimi Falls has been touring the country, channeling hard-driving '90s-style rock through original music. Catch the band when it plays those songs along with a set of '90s rock covers at Palatine's Durty Nellie's. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. (847) 358-9150 or durtynellies.com.

Have Heart

Ann and Nancy Wilson and their band Heart were some of the most prolific hitmakers of the 1970s and '80s, presenting classics such as "Crazy On You," "Barracuda," "Magic Man" and "These Dreams" to fans clamoring for their upbeat and positive rock style. Heart and the "Love Alive Tour" makes a stop in the Chicago area, joined by Sheryl Crow and Lucie Silvas, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $22.50 for lawn; pavilion tickets start at $29.50. (800) 653-8000 or livenation.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Find him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter at @thatshamieguy. Brian also keeps tabs on the Chicago-area music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.