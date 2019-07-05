Festivals July 5-11: Frontier Days, Northwest Fourth Fest, Eyes to the Skies, Ribfest, Hometown Fest & more

American English plays a tribute to the Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Arlington Heights Frontier Days.

Cora Glazar enjoys the Dragon Wagon during last year's Eyes to the Skies festival in Lisle. Daily Herald File Photo

The Ferris wheel provides an overall view of Lisle's Eyes to the Skies festival. Daily Herald File Photo

This weekend

Barrington Fourth of July Fest: 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Barrington North Metra Lot, 201 S. Spring St., Barrington. Brats, bands, beer, rock walls, sports games, a bounce house, kids' entertainment and more. Saturday is Tribute Day, showing gratitude to first responders and service members, starting at 2 p.m. Free; $5 cover for 18 and older after 5 p.m. brattent.com.

MainStreet Libertyville's Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, in Cook Park, Libertyville. Cole Brandt will perform. Six food vendors will be on-site. The children's entertainment tent offers bubbles, face-painting and games. Stop by the MainStreet tent to enter the free raffle for a chance to win a $20 MainStreet Gift Certificate. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Lunchtime Funtime: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Homola Picnic Shelter in Circle Park, 163 Fairfield Way, Bloomingdale. Children's entertainment by Sarah Jayne Lane. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to Johnston Recreation Center, 172 S. Circle Ave. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Naperville's Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville. "Last Nights at Knoch" features a variety of ribs, several stages of music, a carnival, rides, a kids' area, food, drinks and more. Main stage music: Randy Houser at 6:30 p.m. and Brantley Gilbert at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Bad Company at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $5 for all-day access to the South Park, which includes a stage with performances by local and regional talent. Free for kids 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult. North Park tickets: $35-$250. www.ribfest.net.

Lakeside Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Carnival rides, Taste by the Lake, children's events, Baggo tournament on Saturday, parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and fireworks at dusk Sunday. Admission: $5, $2 for ages 65 and older; free for kids 12 and younger and active military with valid ID. lakesideartspark.org.

People watch a hot air ballon during a previous Eyes to the Skies Festival in Lisle. - Associated Press, 2016

Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Carnival runs both days, plus noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Festival features more than 20 hot air balloons with launches at 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. each day and glows at 5:30 and 9 p.m. each night. Main stage music: Way Down Wanderers at 6:45 p.m. and Parmalee at 8:45 p.m. Friday; AM Taxi at 6:45 p.m. and Soul Asylum at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Kids' activities, food and vendors both days. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10; free for kids 8 and younger and active military members and veterans (with ID). www.eyestotheskies.org.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and kids' activities. ARRA plays at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Boy Band Night plays at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Chicago Tribute Anthology plays at 8 p.m. Sunday. Parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest 2019: Noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Palatine Community Park, 250 W. Wood St., Palatine. Live entertainment, carnival, food vendors, fireworks at dusk Friday, art and craft vendor fair from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Music: Mike and Joe at 10 p.m. Friday and Wedding Banned at 10 p.m. Saturday. Ride your bike in the parade with the Bike Palatine Club; for details, see www.bikepalatine.com. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Lake Zurich Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Market features about 30 vendors. Events include pet rescues, artisans and a rotating schedule of music and children's activities. Free. lakezurich.org.

Bret Michaels will rock the crowd at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Arlington Heights Frontier Days. - Associated Press

Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival 2019: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 5; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 6; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Music from War at 8 p.m. Friday; Bret Michaels at 8 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Family activities, Citizens with Disabilities Day Saturday, petting zoo, carnival rides, food and drinks, bingo, pony rides, 3v3 soccer, Stampede Run 5K/10K at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, and an arts and crafts marketplace. Free admission. www.FrontierDays.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the corner of Stearns and Bartlett roads near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road. Music from Smokin' Gunz at 8:15 p.m. Friday; Anthem at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and 16 Candles at 7 p.m. Sunday. Carnival with rides and games, food, beverages, entertainment for all ages, bingo, a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and more. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Brookfield Zoo's Summer Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Music, kids' entertainment, food, beer and wine garden, animal encounters, a laser light show and more. $15.95-$21.95 zoo general admission fee applies; free for members. czs.org.

Northwest Fourth Fest: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Sears Centre, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Carnival rides, games, live entertainment and more. Music from Wedding Banned at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Too White Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday. Free admission; fees for rides and food. Sponsored by Hoffman Estates and the Hoffman Estates Park District. www.northwestfourthfest.com.

Downtown Downers Grove Summer Nights Classic Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Main and Curtiss, Downers Grove. Features cars that are at least 25 years old and entertainment from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. downtowndg.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. July 5, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments while shopping, special discounts and more. Free. maintstreetlibertyville.org.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. 81st annual festival includes carnival rides, children's games, food, raffles, beer and wine garden and more. Music from 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; Boy Band Review at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Jay Goeppner & Backdated at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.mplions.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 5, on Front Street between Hale Street and Cross in Wheaton. 22nd annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. A DJ will be spinning music. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Friday Nights Live: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, at Metropolitan Square, 647 Metropolitan Way, Des Plaines. Family-friendly entertainment (weather permitting), games for kids and more. Free. desplaines.org.

Pingree Grove Independence Day Celebration: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 5, and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the baseball complex, 1125 Wester Blvd., Pingree Grove. Friday: Food, drinks and kids' activities. The Lennys perform from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Gasoline Alley from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday: Parade, car show, vendors, food, entertainment and activities. Free admission. villageofpingreegrove.org.

Arlington Heights fireworks: Dusk Friday, July 5, at Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Live racing, music, family activities, kids' crafts and more during the day when the gates open at 1 p.m. First post is at 3:15 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. $22-$90. General admission and all-inclusive ticket options available. www.arlingtonpark.com.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty in downtown. Family-friendly event features fresh produce, meats and flowers, live music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. wheatonchamber.com/events.

Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Public preview from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5. See the works of 100 juried artists on the Esplanade featuring botanic-themed and botanic-made photography, paintings, ceramics, metal, fiber, wood, jewelry and more. Free admission; parking is $25-$30 per car. www.chicagobotanic.org.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, marketplace of wares, shows and more. Single-day tickets are $11.50-$29.95 at the gate. Free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol/.

Palatine Hometown Fest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in downtown Palatine. Proceeds south on Cedar Street to Slade Street, east to Brockway, north to Wood Street and east into Community Park. Includes entries from local organizations and businesses, local government officials, fire, police and other village entries. Free. www.palatinejaycees.org.

Wonder Lake Patriotic Celebration: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, on Hancock Drive, Wonder Lake. Parade at 1:30 p.m., Kid's Zone, fire station open house, water ski show, live band, food trucks and fireworks at dark. Free. wonderlake.org

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, at the corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. View classic cars. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Hanover Park Metra West Commuter Lot. See classic, muscle and newer model cars. With live music. Free. hpil.org.

Fox River Grove Fireworks and Rock the River: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Picnic Grove Park, Birch Lane, Fox River Grove. Bands, food and drinks, face painting, balloon artist, bags tournament and fireworks at dusk. Shuttle bus available. Free; donations accepted. (847) 639-3170 or www.foxrivergrove-il.org.

Geneva Shakespeare in the Park: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at Island Park, off Route 25, Geneva. Stone Soup Shakespeare performs "Twelfth Night." Guests are encouraged to come to the park at 5 p.m. and picnic before the performance. Bring chairs and blankets for seating. The show is 90 minutes. Free; $5 donation suggested. Sponsored by the Geneva Cultural Arts Commission. www.genevarts.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Sushi Roll will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic food and beverages. Sponsored by the Schaumburg Park District and the Village of Schaumburg. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/ or parkfun.com/.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. Features fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and more. Free. mplions.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7, in downtown Geneva. Vendors will sell vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Operated by Bensidoun USA. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx

Tanabata Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Japanese Culture Center, 1016 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. At Tanabata, the star festival, hang wishes on bamboo to help them come true. Features games and Japanese treats. $5; free for kids younger than 4. www.eventbrite.com

Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Parade route: Oak Avenue from North Avenue south to Railroad Avenue to Main Street to South Bartlett Road to Stearns Road in Bartlett. Includes horses, floats, fire engines, bands, Shriners, community groups and more. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com/parade.html.

Mundelein Community Days Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Parade forms in the Mundelein Metra Station parking lot and proceeds west on Division Street from the Metra lot to California Avenue, north to Hawley Street, then west to Mundelein High School. Free. www.mundelein.org.

Cantigny Park outdoor concert series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Special Consensus will perform. Free; parking is $10. cantigny.org.

River Park Sunday Summer Concerts: 6 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at River Park, off River Lane, Geneva. The series kicks off with the Illinois Brass Band. Sponsored by the Cultural Arts Commission. In case of rain, the concerts will take place in Geneva United Methodist Church, 211 Hamilton St., Geneva. Free. www.genevarts.org

This week

Music Mondays: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Peace Road will perform. Bring blankets, chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase snacks from on-site concessions. Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Monday Night Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, at Veteran's Memorial Bandshell, Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The Mount Prospect Community Band will perform; the theme is "Fillmore and Friends." Bring a blanket or lawn chair. In the case of rain, the concert will move indoors. Free. mppd.org.

Summer Concert Series for the Kids: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Scribble Monster will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Free. ahpd.org.

Loteria in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Learn Spanish words and win prizes. Limit to 30 players; first-come, first-served. Free. we-goparks.org/the-shell.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes, all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at season finale show. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events

Bloomingdale Concerts: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. The Four C Notes, a Frankie Valli & Four Seasons tribute, will perform. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Free music, food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Mellencougar will perform. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. www.dgparks.org.

Elgin Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Wing Park Bandshell, 1000 Wing Park, Elgin. The Illinois Brass Band will perform. Refreshments and popcorn will be sold by nonprofits. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Libertyville Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Adam Ezra Group will perform. $10 per car. lcfpd.org.

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Village Green, 901 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Dennis DeYoung will perform the music of Styx. Free. www.elkgrove.org.

Waukegan Band Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday July 9, at Stiner Pavilion, 201 Sea Horse Drive, Waukegan. Waukegan Band performs pieces based on Asian Splendors and African Sojourns. Bring a lawn chair and picnic basket. Free admission and parking. waukeganband.com/.

Taste of Chicago 2019: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 10-12, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, in Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago. More than 80 food vendors, music headliners, dance performances and more. Free admission; there is a charge to purchase food tickets. www.choosechicago.com.

Highwood's Evening Market: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Shop for locally made gourmet cheeses, produce, homemade pastas, baked fare, breads and pastries, and an array of Italian, Mexican, French and Irish delicacies. Features live music, dancing under the stars, food from local restaurants and food trucks and cocktails. Tanqueray Mist will perform. Family- and pet-friendly. (847) 433-2100 or www.celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Mundelein Park On Park Car Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Cruise night specializes in pre-1977 vehicles only. Features food vendors and a DJ. Coordinated by On The Road Classics & Mundelein Community Connection. Free. parkonpark.org.

Elmhurst Block to Block Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. Caitlin Simone & The Snyder Bros. play at the City Centre Fountain Plaza, York and Schiller streets, and Snuffy Brothers Band plays the North York Plaza, 200 block of North York. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Empty Can Band will perform. Food trucks. Free. auroradowntown.org/millennium-plaza/.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Car show. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2018 Riders laugh on the Power Surge at the Glendale Heights Fest last year.

Glendale Heights Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 10-11; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 12; 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 13; and 3 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. Carnival rides, food vendors, music and more. Music: ARRA at 8:30 and 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cowboy Jukebox at 9 p.m. Friday, Modern Day Romeos at 9 p.m. Saturday, and Deja Vu Band at 8:30 and 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Two fireworks shows, with a smaller show at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and a larger show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. glendaleheightsfest.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2018 Michael DeStefano, then 6, takes a peek at his progress as he aims a stream of water at a target in the Water Gun Fun game during last year's Arlington Heights' Frontier Days festival.

Bloomingdale Family Fun Picnic: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in Tompkins Park, 151 Edgewater Drive, Bloomingdale. The Jason Kollum Variety Show will perform. Bring food and a blanket or chairs. In case of inclement weather, the picnic will move to the Westfield Middle School gym. Free. www.bloomingdaleparks.org.

Addison Park District's Movies in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Community Park, 120 E. Oak St., Addison. Concessions available for purchase. "Ralph Breaks the Internet" starts at 8 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the event will move to the gym. Free. addisonparks.org

Aurora Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at McCullough Park, 150 W. Illinois Ave., Aurora. The Neverly Brothers will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Geneva Park District Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in River Park, 151 N. River Lane, Geneva. June's Got the Cash will perform. Food for purchase and a beer tent. Bring blankets or chairs. Free. genevaparks.org.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Depot Museum, 101 N. Catalpa, Itasca. Ethan Bell Band will perform country music. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 Wednesday, July 10, at Caboose Park, 37908 N. Fairfield Road, Lake Villa. Anthem will perform. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. lake-villa.org or lindenhurstparks.org.

Summer Concert Series for the Family: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at North School Park, North Evergreen Avenue and East Eastman Street, Arlington Heights. Rosie and the Rivets will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be canceled. Free. ahpd.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Citizen's Park Amphitheater, 511 Lake Zurich Road, Barrington. Karma Committee will perform. Free admission and free popcorn. www.barringtonparkdistrict.org.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Pavilion at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. Dueto Hermanos Salgado will perform. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Free. hpil.org.

Sounds of Summer Main Stage Concert Series: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Petra's Recession Seven will perform. Pack a picnic and bring chairs or a blanket. Free. palatineparks.org.

Summer in Lilacia Park: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave. Lombard. Watch "Despicable Me." Free. lombardparks.com.

Warrenville Lunchtime Live!: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cerny Park, Forestview and River road, Warrenville. Children's music concert with Leonardo Music. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2018 Kai Barros, then 5, flips around on the Euro Bungee Power Jump ride during last year's Lake in the Hills Ribfest.

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Ribfest: 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 11-12; 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Barbecue, vendors, kids' games and more. Music: Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Draw the Line at 9 p.m. Friday, Sister Hazel at 9 p.m. Saturday and Haulin' Oats at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. $7-$10; free for kids 12 and younger when accompanied by a paying adult. www.lithribfest.com.

Fiesta Days carnival: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Rides, Taste of Fiesta Days, live music and more. Cask and Barrel Night Thursday; McHenry River Run at 8 a.m. Saturday; car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Music includes Dylan Scott Friday, GooRoos Saturday and Top Dog Sunday. Fiesta Days continue through July 21; for tickets and a schedule, see mchenryfiestadays.com

West Chicago Railroad Days: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 12; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Pioneer Park, 479 W. Forest, West Chicago. Carnival, kids' activities and more. Music: Alibi Band at 6 p.m. Thursday; Heartsfield at 8:15 p.m. Friday; Downpour at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Sammy & The Knights at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.wcrailroaddays.com.

Taste of Westmont: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11; 4 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 12; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Carnival, battle of the bands, car show and food. Free. www.westmontevents.com.

Barrington Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on East Station Street and South Cook Street, Barrington. Food trucks and more. The Barrington Bank & Trust Family Fun Zone features face painting, a balloon artist, kid-friendly games, inflatables, tricycle and Porsche pedal car races and more. www.enjoybarrington.com.

Geneva Classic Car Shows: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Fourth and James streets, behind the Kane County Courthouse, Geneva. See antique, custom-built, muscle and sport cars. Includes food and a DJ with music. Downtown shops, pubs and eateries will stay open late, with several offering entertainment. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

ItascaFest: 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday, July 11-12, and noon to midnight Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, in Washington Park, Irving Park and Rush Street, Itasca. Carnival with rides and games, food vendors, flea market, beer tent, indoor air-conditioned bingo, sports tournament, car show and vendor booths. Music from Sealed With A Kiss at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, ARRA at 10 p.m. Friday, Sawyer Brown at 10 p.m. Saturday and American English at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Presented by the Itasca Lions Club. Free. www.itasca.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, July 2018 Ribs come off the grill during last year's Lake in the Hills Ribfest.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, on Village Green, east of Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food, music and bike and car cruise night. Also craft and vintage fair and open house in conjunction with Historical Museum. Music from 3 Flights Up at 6:30 p.m. and Boogie Wonder Band at 7:30 p.m. Free kids' rides. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Class of '68 will perform classic rock and soul. Also, food and family activities. Sponsored by Lake Forest Parks and Recreation. Free. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Music at the Gazebo: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in the gazebo at Prairie Path and Spring Road, Elmhurst. Chorus of DuPage will perform a cappella barbershop harmony. No alcohol. Free. springroad.com/our-events/.

Sounds of Summer Towne Square Spotlights: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. Glen Murschel will perform. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Free. palatineparks.org.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. The Allstars will perform. Free. carypark.com.

Live & Uncorked: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Piano Man will perform. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Bring a blanket, picnic basket and beer or wine. $5. Purchase tickets online at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

'Rockin' in the Park' 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Kings & Associates will perform. Food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn and a musical fireworks display after the show. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Strung Out will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Summers Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Mr. Meyers will perform. Bring a picnic, chairs or blanket. Seating is first come, first served. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com.

Algonquin Summer Concert Series: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, in Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St., Algonquin. Sushi Roll will perform. Toasty Cheese food truck. Free. (847) 658-2716 or www.algonquin.org/recreation.

Thursday Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Veteran's Memorial Bandshell in Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. Billy Elton will perform. Concessions available. The concert will move indoors in the case of rain. Free. mppd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. The theme will be "ABC Concert." Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Elgin Movies in the Park: At sunset Thursday, July 11, in Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. Watch "Lego Movie 2." Refreshments and popcorn available for purchase. Take train rides on the Elgin Express. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.

Geneva Movies in the Park: Dusk Thursday, July 11, at Wheeler Park, 822 N. 1st St., Geneva. Screening of "Mary Poppins Returns," weather permitting, will begin at approximately 8 to 8:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Concessions available for purchase. genevaparks.org.

Taste of Park Ridge: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, on Summit Avenue between Touhy and Prospect Avenues, Park Ridge. Music from ARRA at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press at 9 p.m. Friday and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Saturday. Food vendors and the "Taste the Talent" youth showcase with musical, dance and gymnastics performances. tasteofparkridge.com