Author James Patterson coming to Naperville

The world's bestselling author, James Patterson, will come to Naperville in September to discuss his new book, "Killer Instinct."

Sponsored by Anderson's Bookshop, Patterson will speak at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at North Central College's Pfeiffer Hall, 310 E. Benton Ave.

Ticket holders will each receive one signed copy of the book; tickets are available exclusively at JamesPattersonAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Patterson is best known for his many fictional characters and series, including Alex Cross, the Women's Murder Club, Michael Bennett, Maximum Ride, Middle School, I Funny, and Jacky Ha-Ha.

He's given more than a million books to kids in school; donated more than $40 million to support education; and endowed more than 5,000 college scholarships for teachers.

In his new book, Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Detective Elizabeth Needham -- now known to audiences from the CBS-TV series "Instinct" -- reunite to stop "the most sinister plot against New York City" since Sept. 11, 2001.