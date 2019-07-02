Where you can see fireworks in the suburbs over Fourth of July holiday

Looking for a good sky show?

There are plenty around the suburbs. If you can't get enough of them, they're nicely spread out through the week.

For details on where in town you can catch the fireworks and whether there are any charges to park, visit www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20190622/where-to-catch-suburban-fireworks-through-july-4---and-beyond/.

Wednesday, July 3

• Bloomingdale

• Cary

• Gurnee

• Hawthorn Woods

• Lake Villa

• North Aurora

• Oakbrook

• Park Ridge

• Roselle

• Wauconda

• Wheaton

Thursday, July 4

• Antioch

• Aurora

• Barrington

• Bartlett

• Batavia

• Bensenville

• Buffalo Grove

• Carol Stream

• Downers Grove

• Elgin

• Elk Grove Village

• Glen Ellyn

• Great Lakes

• Gurnee

• Hoffman Estates

• Huntley

• Itasca

• Lake Forest

• Lake Zurich

• Libertyville

• Lincolnshire

• Lisle

• Lombard

• Mount Prospect

• Mundelein

• Naperville

• Rolling Meadows

• Rosemont

• St. Charles

• Schaumburg

• Sleepy Hollow

• Streamwood

• Vernon Hills

• Warrenville

• Waukegan

• Westmont

Friday, July 5

• Arlington Heights

• Gurnee

• Lisle

• Palatine

Saturday, July 6

• Fox River Grove

• Gurnee

• Lisle

• Pingree Grove

Sunday, July 7

• Crystal Lake