Festivals through July 4: Frontier Days, Ribfest, Eyes to the Skies, Northwest Fourth Fest & more

Sheelagh Tittle of Arlington Heights walks across the stage with Gracie, left, and Riley during the pet parade during last year's Frontier Days in Arlington Heights. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

This week

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes; all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at the season finale show. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street, in Downers Grove. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. www.dgparks.org.

Libertyville Concerts in the Plaza: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Independence Grove, 16400 W. Buckley Road, Libertyville. Rockin' Fenderskirts will perform. $10 per car. lcfpd.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band's Tribute to John Philip Sousa: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. John Locke, director of bands emeritus at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, joins the band as an expert impersonator of the "March King" John Philip Sousa. He has designed a "Sousa-Style" program, including all of the traditional patriotic favorites. The band also will perform at the Wheaton Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.

Ribs and more ribs are on the menu at Ribfest in Naperville. - Daily Herald File Photo

Naperville's Ribfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, July 3-6, at Knoch Park, 724 S. West St., Naperville. "Last Nights at Knoch" features a variety of ribs, food, drinks, a carnival, rides, kids' area, two stages of music and more. Main stage headliners: Billy Idol at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 ($35 general admission to $250 for Skybox access); Flo Rida at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4 ($20-$200); Brantley Gilbert at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 5 ($35-$250); and Bad Company at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6 ($35-$250). Admission: $5 for all-day access to the South Park, which includes a stage with performances by local and regional talent. Free for kids 11 and younger when accompanied by an adult. This does not include access to the North Park or the Navistar Main Stage. www.ribfest.net.

Lincolnshire Red, White & Boom: 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Family-friendly fest featuring a 5K race at 8 a.m. Thursday, a parade at 11 a.m. Thursday, food vendors, food trucks, children's rides and entertainment, live bands, a cardboard boat regatta and fireworks at dusk Thursday at Spring Lake Park. Free. lincolnshireil.gov.

Taste of Oak Brook: 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at 800 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook. The annual 4th of July celebration includes food from local restaurants, live music, family activities and more. Beer, wine and sangria for purchase; alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the park. Fireworks at dusk (about 9 p.m.). Free admission; parking is $20 per vehicle. (630) 368-5000 or www.oak-brook.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2018 Rick Petric of Arlington Heights competes in the bags tournament during last year's Frontier Days in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival 2019: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 5; 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 6; and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St., Arlington Heights. Music from 7th heaven at 8 p.m. Wednesday; Scott Stapp of Creed at 8 p.m. Thursday; War at 8 p.m. Friday; Bret Michaels at 8 p.m. Saturday; and American English at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. 4th of July parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, family activities, Citizens with Disabilities Day Saturday, petting zoo, carnival rides, food and drinks, bingo, pony rides, 3v3 soccer, Stampede Run 5K/10K Sunday, an arts and crafts marketplace and more. Free admission. www.FrontierDays.org.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018 A giant American flag was carried down Oak Avenue during the Bartlett Lions Club Fourth of July Parade last year.

Bartlett Fourth of July Festival: 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at the corner of Stearns and Bartlett roads near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road. Carnival with rides and games, food, beverages, entertainment for all ages, bingo, a Turtle Race, sky divers at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and more. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest 2019: 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, July 3; noon to midnight Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Palatine Community Park, 250 W. Wood St., Palatine. Music from American English at 10 p.m. Wednesday; Hairbangers Ball at 10 p.m. Thursday; Mike & Joe at 10 p.m. Friday; and Wedding Banned at 10 p.m. Saturday. Carnival, food, fireworks at dusk Friday, a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, and an art and craft vendor fair from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. palatinejaycees.org/hometown-fest.

Warrenville Independence Day celebration: 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cerny Park, Forestview and River roads, Warrenville. Parade at 6 p.m. Wednesday heads south on Warren Avenue, west on Warrenville Road, south on Curtis Avenue and disbands at Woodland Road and Curtis. Firecracker 5K Run at 8 a.m. Thursday, kids' parade at noon Thursday, water fights and horseshoe contest at 2 p.m. Thursday, pickle ball demo, games and more. Music from Jimmy Nick & Don't Tell Mama at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Hi Infidelity at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. warrenvilleparks.org.

Wheaton Independence Day Celebration: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Carnival rides, concessions, DJ entertainment and fireworks at 9 p.m. Parade at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Wheaton. The parade theme is "Home Grown." Free. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Burlington Independence Day Celebration: 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Burlington Park, off South Street and Deutsch Road, Burlington. Food vendors, music, a ceremony honoring veterans and a fireworks show. Free; donations welcome. For details, call the village hall at (847) 683-2283.

Hawthorn Woods Fireworks Concert: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Music from Hip Pockit at 6 p.m., food vendors and more. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, July 3-5, and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 6-7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Carnival rides, music, children's games, food, raffles, beer and wine garden and a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Thursday. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Free. www.mplions.org.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018 Nerisssa Catarzi of Hoffman Estates high-fives stilt walker Dave Flemming during last year's Hoffman Estates' Northwest Fourth Fest.

Northwest Fourth Fest and July 4th Parade: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 3; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4; 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 6; and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Sears Centre, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Music from The Gingers at 8:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday; Wedding Banned at 7:30 p.m. Friday; and Too White Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday. Carnival rides, games, kids' zone, food, fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, pop-up water park at 11 a.m. Saturday and beer fest from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Carnival only Wednesday and Sunday. Parade at 9 a.m. Thursday along Illinois Avenue with the theme "Happiest in Hoffman Estates," celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the village of Hoffman Estates. Free admission; fees for rides and food. Sponsored by Hoffman Estates and the Hoffman Estates Park District. www.northwestfourthfest.com.

Wauconda Fireworks, Music and Food: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Cook Park, 600 N. Main St., Wauconda. The Wauconda Park District will be selling food, drinks and glow necklaces. Fireworks at dusk. Free. wauconda-il.gov.

Cary Summer Celebration: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Live music by Coverlicious from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. Parking: $5 on the grass; $10 on the pavement. (847) 639-6100 or www.carypark.com.

Roselle Fireworks: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Roselle. Family-friendly event includes a "Party in the Park" presented in partnership with the village and Mission Church. Modern Day Romeos perform at 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available in the lot on Bryn Mawr Avenue just east of Mensching Road. Coolers allowed, but no alcoholic beverages. Free. www.roselle.il.us.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. The Stingrays will perform. Free. www.bataviaparks.org.

Bloomingdale fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Bloomingdale Golf Course, 181 Glen Ellyn Road, Bloomingdale. Free. www.villageofbloomingdale.org.

North Aurora Independence Day fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Riverfront Park, along the Fox River, North Aurora. northaurora.org.

Lindenhurst/Lake Villa Community Partners Fireworks Show: 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Lakes Community High School, 1600 Eagle Way, Lake Villa. Free. www.lindenhurstparks.org.

Elmhurst Running Club's 4 on the 4th Race: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Prospect Avenue next to Wilder Park in Elmhurst. 15th annual four-mile race benefits the Elmhurst Children's Assistance Foundation. 1K race for kids 12 and younger. Fee: $30 until Wednesday, July 3; $35 on race day; $10 for the kids' race. 4on4th.com.

Freedom Four 4-Mile Run: 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Fee: $30. Register at gepark.org/events/freedom-4-mile-run/.

Northbrook's 4th of July Parade and Celebration: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade starts at 2:30 p.m. at Cherry and Western and ends at Shermer and Meadow, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Events include the Liberty Loop 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m., Rotary Pancake Breakfast in the Park at 7:30 a.m., bike parade at 2:15 p.m., and fireworks at dusk. Free. www.northbrook4thofjuly.com.

Antioch Independence Day Celebration: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Antioch. Features a 5K and Fun Walk at 8 a.m., parade at 10:30 a.m., a DJ and children's fun fair at noon, family bingo at 2:30 p.m., softball and bags tournaments, and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Music from the Ethan Bell Band at 5:30 p.m. and Voyage at 7:45 p.m. Free. www.antioch.il.gov.

Great Western Freedom 4: 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve, 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. Four-mile competitive run and 2-mile scenic walk benefiting Lazarus House. Kids' Dash for kids younger than 12. Runners: $30 by Sunday, June 30; $35 on Thursday, July 4. Walkers: $20 by Monday, July 1; $25 on Thursday, July 4. Kids' Dash registration is on the day of the event with a suggested donation of $5. Register at lazarushouse.net

Sleepy Hollow Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks: 8 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Sabatino Park, Thorobred Lane, Sleepy Hollow. Fun run at 8 a.m.; fishing derby from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lake Sharon; Buick GS Club of America car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food and drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Bill Ritchie Memorial Parade at 11:30 a.m.; music from The Lennys from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; bags tournament at 1 p.m.; games from 12:30 to 3 p.m.; pie-eating contest at 2:30 p.m.; fireworks parking opens at 7 p.m. ($10 per car donation); and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, July 6. www.sleepyhollowil.org.

Warrenville Firecracker 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Warrenville Park District Recreation Center, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. At 9:30 a.m.: 50-yard dash for kids 3-6 and 100-yard dash for kids 6-10. New this year, Sparkler 1-Miler for all ages. Fee: $25 for 5K, $15 for Sparkler 1-Miler and $5 for Kids' Dash. www.raceentry.com or warrenvilleparks.org.

Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4. The 23rd annual parade steps off from Slade and Douglas and ends at Douglas and Highland in Elgin. Free. www.cityofelgin.org.

Highland Park Fourth of July Parade and Celebration: Starts with the Children's Bike and Pet Parade at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, from the corner of St. Johns and Laurel avenues, Highland Park, followed by the Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. Big Bash & Fourth Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sunset Woods Park, 1801 Sunset Road, celebrates Highland Park's 150th birthday with food, music, carnival rides, a petting zoo, games, entertainment, birthday cake, pie-eating contest, and family-friendly games and activities. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. cms6.revize.com/revize/highlandparkil/index.php.

Vernon Hills July 4 Parade, Concert and Fireworks: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in the Deerpath subdivision and Century Park, 1101 Fairway Drive, Vernon Hills. Annual parade starts at the corner of Deerpath and Atrium Drive and heads south to Sullivan Drive then west to Aspen, ending at Hawthorn South Elementary School. Music from the Big Fun Band from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. before fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Century Park. Free. www.vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Oak Park's 4th of July Parade: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, on Ridgeland Avenue in Oak Park. www.eventbrite.com.

Arlington Heights 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Steps off from Dunton and Oakton, travels south on Dunton to Miner and east to Recreation Park in Arlington Heights. The theme is "Hats Off to America." Free. www.frontierdays.org/4thofjuly.

Aurora Independence Day parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in Aurora. Begins at the intersection of Benton and River, heads east on Benton, north on Broadway, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. Reviewing stand will be in front of the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place. Parking lots B, D, G, Q and R may be accessed until 9:30 a.m. They will reopen at approximately 11:30 a.m. Free. (630) 256-3370 or www.aurora-il.org.

Barrington Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Free. www.barringtonparade.com.

Carol Stream Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, along Lies Road, between County Farm Road and Fountain Drive in Carol Stream. Free. www.carolstreamparade.com.

Des Plaines 4th of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4, in downtown Des Plaines. Parade steps off at Wicke and Center streets, proceeds north on Center to Prairie Avenue, east on Prairie, and then disbands at Prairie and Pearson streets. "Hometown Spirit" is the theme. Free. www.desplaines.org.

Hawthorn Woods Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade starts at the intersection of Carlisle and Falkirk and continues on Lagoon Drive to the Hawthorn Woods village hall, 2 Lagoon Drive, for a flag-raising ceremony. Free. www.vhw.org/4thofJuly.

Island Lake Independence Day Parade and Family Picnic: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade begins at the Island Lake village hall, winds through the village and ends at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, where the 4th of July Family Picnic will be held. Picnic offers free hot dogs, games, crafts, face painting, ice cream, bouncy houses and more. Free. villageofislandlake.com/events/.

Lake Zurich July 4 Celebration: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Petting zoo, kids' games, inflatables, rides, swimming, food vendors and music including RockStar Rodeo at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be launched over the lake at 9:15 p.m. Admission for residents and beach pass holders: $2 for adults, free for ages 17 and younger; nonresidents: $7 for ages 4 and older, free for kids 3 and younger. lakezurich.org/464/4th-of-July-Celebration.

Lisle Fourth of July Parade and Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade steps off from Lisle Junior High and proceeds through downtown. Lisle Heritage Society's ice cream social runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the grounds of The Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St. Free. www.lisleparkdistrict.org.

Prospect Heights Fourth of July Parade: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4, starting at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, and marching to Hebron Presbyterian Church, 511 N. Schoenbeck Road, Prospect Heights. Free. www.prospect-heights.il.us.

South Elgin Fourth of July Parade: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Steps off from West Spring Street and Wedgewood Drive in South Elgin. Features marching bands, dancers, veterans, police, fire and local organizations. Spring Street will be closed at 8 a.m. www.southelgin.com.

Rolling Meadows 4th of July Parade and Celebration: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Parade steps off from Rolling Meadows High School, 2901 Central Road, and proceeds down Owl Drive. Following the parade, there will be a community party with music and food from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Meadows Shopping Center on Kirchoff Road. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. at the Community Center, 3705 Pheasant Drive, Rolling Meadows. Free. www.cityrm.org.

Bensenville Libertyfest and Fourth of July Parade: Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Redmond Recreation Complex, 735 E. Jefferson, Bensenville. Parade at 10 a.m. from Town Center, proceeds east on Green Street, south on York Road, east on Jefferson Street, finishing at the Redmond Recreational Complex. From noon to 4 p.m., there's a free public skate for residents at The Edge Ice Arena, 733 E. Jefferson St., and free public swim at Water's Edge, 545 John St. Food, beer, games, pony rides and activities at Redmond. Music starts at 4:30 p.m. with Alternative Method Band, followed by Libido Funk Circus at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.bensenville.il.us.

Glen Ellyn 4th of July Parade, Festivities and Fireworks: Noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in downtown Glen Ellyn. Parade starts at noon on Ellyn Avenue, proceeds west on Crescent Boulevard, north on Main Street and east on Linden Avenue to Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, where afternoon festivities run from 1 to 4 p.m. Includes moon walks, inflatable obstacle course, penny carnival games, live music, dancing and face painting. $3 wristband for afternoon events, cash only. Fireworks at dusk. www.glenellyn4thofjuly.org.

Lisle Eyes to the Skies Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, at Lisle Community Park, 1825 Short St., Lisle. Carnival from 5 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Features more than 20 hot air balloons with launches at 5:30 and 8:30 a.m. each day and glows at 5:30 and 9 p.m. each night. Main stage music: Kevin Lee & The Kings at 6:45 p.m. and Hairball at 8:45 p.m. Thursday; Way Down Wanderers at 6:45 p.m. and Parmalee at 8:45 p.m. Friday; and AM Taxi at 6:45 p.m. and Soul Asylum at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Kids' activities, food and vendors all three days. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Admission is $10; free for kids 8 and younger and active military members and veterans (with ID). www.eyestotheskies.org.

Mundelein Community Days: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Carnival, food, music, games, contests, demonstrations, displays and kids' activities. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Thursday; parade at 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Downers Grove Independence Day Parade and Fireworks: 12:45 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in downtown Downers Grove. Parade starts at Main and Grant streets, proceeds south to Warren Avenue, where it ends. The fireworks show, hosted by Downers Grove, Woodridge and Darien, starts around 9:30 p.m. at 75th Street and Lemont Road. Free. events.downers.us/independence-day.

Mount Prospect Fourth of July Parade: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Emerson Street and Prospect Avenue, Mount Prospect. Free. mountprospect.org.

Naval Station Great Lakes July 4 Celebration: 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Naval Station Great Lakes, 2601E Paul Jones St., Great Lakes. Music from 38 Special at 6:15 p.m.; midway games; food and beverages; Kids Zone featuring hands-on activities, a petting zoo, an indoor rock wall and entertainment; bingo; a paintball arena; military exhibits; and roving performers and costumed characters. Fireworks choreographed to music at 9:30 p.m. Free admission and parking. www.mwrgl.com or www.facebook.com/GreatLakes4thofJuly.

Bitter Jester Music Fest: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave., Highland Park. Eight bands will compete for the title of Grand Champion, with a special performance by John Koziol and viewing of the Highland Park fireworks at 9:30 p.m. www.BitterJesterMusic.org

Itasca fireworks: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Hamilton Lakes near Route 53 and I-390. Park opens at 4 p.m. offering vendors and activities. Pat McKillen Band performs at 7 p.m. and Maggie Speaks Band, with special guest Art Alexaris, singer and guitarist for Everclear, performs at 8 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free admission; parking is $25. www.itasca.com.

Westmont Independence Day Celebration: 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Ty Warner Park, 800 N. Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Petting zoo, kids' games and crafts, face painting and food vendors. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. www.westmontparks.org.

Batavia Fourth of July Sky Concert: 5 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Engstrom Park, Main and Millview streets, Batavia. Savor the Flavor food vendors open from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The Blind Roosevelts perform at 6 p.m.; Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m. Free admission; $5 donation for parking at both high school parking lots (off Wilson and Main). bataviafireworks.org.

Lake Forest Festival and Fireworks: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road, Lake Forest. Fields open at 5 p.m., with entertainment, family activities, and food and drinks for purchase. Music from Bella Cain and Liverpool Legends. Fireworks at 9:40 p.m. $15 for Lake Forest and Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents; VIP passes and family deals available. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Aurora Independence Day fireworks: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Food vendors, children's inflatables, entertainment, live music and dancing and fireworks at 9 p.m. Fireworks viewing also at McCullough Park, off Illinois Avenue and Lake Street. Free. www.aurora-il.org.

Geneva Classic Car Show: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Fourth and James streets, behind the Kane County Courthouse, Geneva. See antique, custom-built, muscle and sport cars. Includes food and a DJ with music. Free. www.genevachamber.com.

Rock 'n Wheels: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, on Village Green, east of Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Features food, music from Speed of Sound at 6:30 p.m. and Down Pour at 7:30 p.m., and bike and car cruise night. Also craft and vintage fair and open house in conjunction with the Historical Museum. Free kids' rides. Free. ithappensinaddison.com.

St. Charles Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks: 6 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Shout Out performs from 6 p.m. until dark in the pavilion. Hot dogs, bratwurst and popcorn available for purchase until 9:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk off Boy Scout Island. Free; parking is limited. Best viewing for fireworks is at Pottawatomie Park or Ferson Creek Park. www.stcparks.org.

Kane County Cougars Independence Day Fireworks: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. The Nick Bell band performs before the Kane County Cougars take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. July 4th fireworks follow the game. Tickets: $9-$30. (630) 232-8811 or milb.com/kane-county.

Schaumburg Boomers Independence Day Fireworks: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. The Schaumburg Boomers play the Windy City Thunderbolts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks, sponsored by Wintrust Community Banks, follow the game. Tickets: $9-$20. (847) 461-3695 or boomersbaseball.com/.

Barrington Fourth of July Fireworks: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington. Fireworks display at dusk. Free. www.barrington-il.gov.

Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band and Fireworks Display: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Village Green, 260 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. The Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band plays a two-hour pre-fireworks concert. The fireworks begin at about 9:15 p.m., with viewing from the Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course and Willow Stream Park. Free. www.vbg.org.

Rockin' in the Park 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Concert featuring Lisa McClowry's "Rock the 80s," food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn and a musical fireworks display after every show. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Shout Out will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Northwest Concert Band's Music and Fireworks -- "A July 4th Spectacular": 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. Outdoor concert features patriotic selections and more. View the Rolling Meadows fireworks from the concert location immediately following the concert. Free. www.northwestconcertband.org.

Melissa Etheridge plays a free concert Thursday, July 4, in Elk Grove Village. - Associated Press

Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Rotary Green, 150 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Featuring a Melissa Etheridge concert and fireworks. Free. www.elkgrove.org.

Antioch Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, on Main Street in downtown Antioch. Free. www.antioch.il.gov.

Lake Zurich Fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Fireworks will be launched over the lake at dusk. Admission to the Lake Zurich July 4 Celebration for residents and beach pass holders is $2 for adults, free for ages 17 and younger and for nonresidents is $7 for ages 4 and older and free for kids 3 and younger. lakezurich.org/464/4th-of-July-Celebration.

Libertyville Fireworks: Dusk Thursday, July 4, at Butler Lake Park, Lake Street, Libertyville. Come early for music, with fireworks beginning at sundown. Free. (847) 362-2430 or www.libertyville.com.

Elgin fireworks: 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, along the Fox River near Festival Park, Elgin. Free. cityofelgin.org.

Carol Stream fireworks: 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Carol Stream Town Center, 960 N. Gary Ave. Strawdawg performs from 7 to 9 p.m. Sponsored by the village and park district. Free. www.carolstream.org.

Bartlett Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Community Park, near the intersection of South Bartlett and Stearns roads, Bartlett. Chicagoland Skydiving Center begins at 8:30 p.m. The fireworks will be accompanied by music on 98.1-FM. Free. www.bartlett4thofjuly.com.

Huntley Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4. Visible from Deicke and Warrington parks. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

Lincolnshire's Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. Free. www.village.lincolnshire.il.us.

Lombard fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Madison Meadow Park, 500 E. Wilson Ave., Lombard. Free shuttle buses will be available from nearby schools. www.villageoflombard.org/fourthofjuly.

Mount Prospect Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, and Sunday, July 7, at Melas Park, 1500 W. Central Road, Mount Prospect. Part of the 80th annual Mount Prospect Lions Club Festival. Free. www.mplions.org.

Mundelein Community Days Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The best viewing areas are at the Metra station, village hall plaza, the festival grounds and Fairhaven School. mundelein.org/mcd/node/33.

Streamwood's 4th of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Dolphin Park, 880 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Rain date is Friday, July 5. Free. www.streamwood.org.

Vernon Hills Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Free. www.vernonhills.org/100/July-4th.

Waukegan Fourth of July Fireworks: 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Waukegan Harbor, 199 N. Harbor Place, Waukegan. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic and watch the fireworks over the Waukegan Harbor. Free. www.waukeganil.gov.