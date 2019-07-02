Feder: Amid 'outpouring of love,' WXRT's Terri Hemmert to sign off middays July 9

Culminating a ton of well-deserved tributes to Terri Hemmert, the beloved Chicago radio icon will mark her final broadcast as midday personality on WXRT 93.1-FM July 9, Robert Feder writes.

After 45 years on the Entercom adult album alternative station, Hemmert, 71, announced last month she's cutting back to part-time status. The Radio Hall of Famer said she'll continue to host her Sunday morning "Breakfast with The Beatles" program and fill in for other on-air hosts many weeks throughout the year.

News of her stepping down from the 10 a.m to 1 p.m. shift she's held since 1992 triggered an avalanche of accolades from fans and friends on this blog and across multiple social media platforms.

