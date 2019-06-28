Theater events: Join the Cubs trivia contest before Thursday shows of 'Miracle'

Theatergoing baseball fans can play trivia before Thursday performances of "Miracle," the new musical inspired by the Chicago Cubs' 2016 championship season, running through Sept. 1 at the Royal George Theatre. Courtesy of Michael Brosilow

• Just in time for Independence Day, MadKap Productions revives the musical "1776," which chronicles the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Heading up the cast are Sean Barrett as John Adams and Edward Kuffert as Ben Franklin. Performances begin Friday, June 28, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

• Performances begin Friday, June 28, for Jenny Magnus' latest theatrical work "Open Wide," a sung play about a patient, her dentist and the dentist's receptionist that unfolds to an electronic music score augmented by the "hits, taps and drilling sounds of dentistry." Performances run through July 14 at the Prop Thtr, 3502 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. See curioustheatrebranch.com.

• GayCo Productions presents its adults-only, improv show "Pride Comedy Party Part II" at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, at The Playground Theater, 3209 N. Halsted St., Chicago. (773) 871-3793 or gayco.com.

• Steel Beam Theatre hosts its next Night Moose Comedy Jam showcasing the improv group 4ofDiamonds and musical guest Sour Crow. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

• The Folks Operetta "Reclaimed Voices Series" continues Saturday, June 29, at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, with a production of "The Flower of Hawaii." A jazz-infused opera by Hungarian composer Paul Abraham, "The Flower of Hawaii" is about a princess who must choose between the U.S. Navy officer she loves and the Hawaiian prince she was betrothed to as a child. Soprano Marisa Bucheit stars. Performances run through July 14. See folksoperetta.org.

Bridget Adams-King, left, and Deanalis Resto appear in Kokandy Productions' Chicago premiere of "Head Over Heels." - Courtesy of Collin Quinn Rice

• Previews begin Monday, July 1, for Kokandy Productions' Chicago-area premiere of "Head Over Heels," a musical comedy featuring songs by The Go-Gos. It was inspired by "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia," also known as "The Arcadia," by Sir Philip Sidney. Written in the 16th century, the series of poems chronicles the lives and loves of two young noblewomen. James Magruder's adaptation of Jeff Whitty's book centers on the escapades of a royal family attempting to save its kingdom. The production opens July 6 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. (773) 975-8150 or kokandyproductions.com.

• Redtwist Theatre ensemble member Brian Parry plays the titular monarch, whose pride and ego destroy his family and threaten his country, in William Shakespeare's "King Lear." Previews begin Tuesday, July 2, at 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago. The final production of redtwist's 2018-2019 season, it's directed by Steve Scott, Goodman Theatre artistic associate, and features ensemble members KC Karen Hill, Jacqueline Grandt and Devon Nimerfroh. (773) 728-7529 or redtwist.org.

• Special events and offers accompany "Miracle," the musical about a working-class family set against the backdrop of the Chicago Cubs' championship 2016 season, which runs through Sept. 1 at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Theatergoers can purchase a family four-pack for Wednesday night performances for $100 through Ticketmaster.com using the code "4PACK." Also, a weekly Cubs trivia contest takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, prior to the 7:30 p.m. performance. Participants can win gift certificates to Chicago restaurants as well as tickets to Cubs games. (312) 988-9000 or miraclethemusical.com.

• In local theater news, Chicago Children's Theatre represents the city at the ninth annual China Children's Theatre Festival this summer. The company will perform the popular "A Snowy Day With Beatrix Potter" four times between July 20 and 24.

• AstonRep Theatre Company announced its upcoming 2019-2020 season will take place at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., Chicago. The season begins Sept. 27 with a revival of Peter Shaffer's 1973 drama "Equus," about a psychiatrist who tries to treat a troubled teenage boy accused of blinding six horses. That's followed by the company's 11th Annual Writer's Series on Nov. 23. The season concludes with the Chicago-area premiere of "When We Were Young and Unafraid," Sarah Treem's drama set during the early 1970s about a woman who establishes a refuge for female victims of domestic violence. Tickets go on sale at a later date. See astonrep.com.

• Red Theater announced it will stage its 2019-2020 season at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., Chicago. The season begins with the U.S. premiere of "You Are Happy" (Oct. 21-Dec. 8), Rebecca Deraspe's play about a woman who attempts to find her brother a wife. The production will feature deaf theater artists and will incorporate American Sign Language. Deaf artists also will be featured in the premiere of Ansley Valentine's "Mother C" (April 6-May 17, 2020). Inspired by Bertolt Brecht's "Mother Courage and Her Children," it examines the impact of America's wars on Chicagoans who lack clout. Next up is "45 Plays for 45 Presidents" (May 18-June 26, 2020), updated from the Neo-Futurists' long-running chronological and biographical survey of America's commanders-in-chief. Dates are to be announced for Alejandro Tey's "Isle of Sugar," a combination immersive theatrical production and game set on an island nation where audience choices affect the action. Admission is free for all performances, but donations are accepted. See redtheater.org.

• Babes With Blades, a company dedicated to telling women's stories and offering female theater artists stage combat opportunities, will emphasize taking control, taking action and making history as part of its 22nd season. It begins Aug. 1 with the Chicago-area premiere of "Women of 4G," Amy Tofte's future-set murder mystery/thriller about a mission to Mars during which the male captain of an all-female crew is murdered. That's followed by a revival of John Webster's 17th-century revenge tragedy "The Duchess of Malfi" (April 16-May 30, 2020), about a widow who marries beneath her in defiance of her brothers, who then try to destroy her. The season concludes with the annual Fighting Words Festival 2020 (dates to be announced), which showcases three in-development scripts. See babeswithblades.org.

• Idle Muse Theatre Company's 14th season begins Sept. 23 with "Equivocation," Bill Cain's alternative history play about Sir Robert Cecil commissioning William Shakespeare (referred to here as Shagspeare) to write a play about the assassination attempt on King James I, known as the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. That's followed by a revival of Sarah Ruhl's examination of sexuality and self-awareness "In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)" (March 6-April 5, 2020). It's about a 19th-century physician who makes a machine to alleviate "female hysteria." Performances take place at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway St., Chicago. (773) 340-9438 or idlemuse.org.