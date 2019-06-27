Dennis DeYoung replaces Boz Scaggs on Elk Grove concert bill

Elk Grove Village officials announced Thursday that Dennis DeYoung will perform a free concert July 9 in place of Boz Scaggs, who had to cancel his performance for health reasons.

It'll be a return to Elk Grove's Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series for DeYoung, who performed in town in 2012.

After Scaggs announced a postponement of the June and July leg of his "Out Of The Blues" tour -- including the scheduled July 9 show in Elk Grove -- the village and concert booking agent Entertainment Management Group worked to find a replacement.

DeYoung, a founding member of the band Styx, is known for being the group's original keyboardist and voice behind hits like "Lady," "Babe," "Come Sail Away," "Mr. Roboto" and "Grand Illusion."

The concert series kicks off July 4 with Melissa Etheridge, who will perform at Rotary Green at 164 Lions Drive. The series then moves to the Village Green outside the Elk Grove municipal complex, 901 Wellington Ave., with DeYoung on July 9, The Commodores on July 16, Wynonna & the Big Noise on July 23 and Night Ranger on July 30.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.