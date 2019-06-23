Hakonechloa macra is an ornamental grass for the shade garden

Hakonechloa macra, commonly called hakone grass or Japanese forest grass, is an underused perennial in shade gardens. This small, elegant ornamental grass shows off its cascading form while spreading slowly by rhizomes.

The plant is native to central Japan where it grows in moist woodland areas and rocky cliffs but is perfectly happy to perform in our Illinois gardens.

Hakone grass grows into charming mounds up to 18 inches tall and 24 inches wide of arching, bright green leaf blades that look a bit like bamboo. Its yellowish-green flowers bloom in mid to late summer but are not particularly showy.

It grows best in soil with abundant amounts of organic matter and tolerates a little more sun and drier soil than many of its cultivars. In full sun, however, the foliage will burn. Hakonechloa macra is also the fastest growing and hardiest member of the family.

Little care is needed during the season. Supplemental watering during periods of drought is all that is required. Mulch after several hard frosts in late fall to minimize frost heaving. Cut back the foliage to the ground in early spring before new growth begins, but there is no rush. This warm season grass patiently waits for temperatures to warm before starting to grow. Spring is also the best time to divide established plants.

Hakone grass is rarely bothered by pests or diseases. Plant them in combination with hostas, ferns and coral bells where their arching form and grasslike foliage contrast beautifully. Space plants just a foot apart when planting to utilize as a ground cover. Let it spill over the edges of large containers planted in combination with coleus, coral bells and impatiens. Give it permission to tickle toes when it is planted along a path.

Hakonechloa macra adds graceful tranquility to the garden but there are cultivars available with the same cascading form but instead of adding calm, they add a punch of color.

H. macra Aureola was named the Perennial Plant Association's Plant of the Year in 2009. It is prized for the dramatic gold and green striping that runs the length of each leaf blade. The foliage color is brightest in part shade. In full shade, golden parts will turn chartreuse, resulting in still pretty, but much less theatrical variegation. Like H. macra, Aureola spreads by rhizomes but unlike H. macra, it does it very slowly.

Albo Striata is striped in green and white. It forms denser mounds similar in size to Aureola but grows a bit faster and can tolerate more sun without its leaves scorching.

The foliage of Beni Kaze is all green in spring, the tips of leaves turn red in summer, and in fall, entire leaves turn brilliant shades of red and purple.

All Gold is an all-gold member of the family. It stays a little more compact, reaching just 14 inches tall and 18 inches wide, but grows more vigorously than variegated cultivars. When rays of sunshine strike the foliage in a shade garden, it glows.

• Diana Stoll is a horticulturist, garden writer and speaker. She blogs at gardenwithdiana.com.