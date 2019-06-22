Finding comfort in favorite foods

A chili dog or "Coney Island," as we used to call them, brings back fond memories. Courtesy of Susan Anderson-Khleif

Comfort foods.

Sometimes people in grief just need a little extra comfort. Actually everyone does.

The common advice, of course, is not to take comfort in or escape into food, and especially not to overeat and gain weight. Well, this is true to a point, but not completely.

Occasional "comfort food" can be soothing and simply come under the category -- "treat yourself." A favorite dish can be so helpful in grief. In one episode of the British TV drama "Downton Abbey," there is a tragic death in the family, and the house staff is preparing a big buffet for all the people coming back to the house for lunch after the funeral. One says to the cook, "This seems like a lot of food." And the cook answers, "Death makes people hungry."

And there is some truth in this folk wisdom. It doesn't end with the funeral meal, it is helpful in managing long-term grief. Even years later.

There are many popular comfort foods, usually they are rooted in childhood or past experiences with your lost one. Food you ate at holidays, or birthdays, or late night TV video and movie watching.

Let's explore some of these and think about the upside of making, ordering, or serving them to yourself and others once in a while.

I have an unusual one -- egg foo young. This is Chinese omelet-type dish, but has some extra ingredients like bean sprouts and green onions, and other chopped vegetables, and a brown sauce over the top.

When I was a kid, my Grandparents Anderson used to take us down to Minneapolis once in a while (we lived up in Northern Minnesota). Grandmother would take my brother and myself to a certain Chinese restaurant across from Dayton's department store, and I would always order egg foo young.

The restaurant was unique to us because you had to climb up a long stairway to get to the restaurant. Fun. A pleasant memory. That's how comfort foods get established. Luckily there is a very good takeout restaurant near me that makes a delicious rendition of this favorite dish.

My dear Baheej loved to munch on roasted salted pumpkin seeds or squash seeds. They reminded him of childhood when they went to outside movies and ate them. Those seeds were the popcorn of the day. And they threw the shells on the ground. So we always kept those salty seeds in the house for late night munching. No shells on the floor, though.

The other day I made myself a chili dog or "Coney Island," as we used to call them. This invokes happy memories of going to the Crow Wing County Fair in Brainerd, Minnesota, as a child with friends and my brother Nic.

Nic would get a "foot long" and eat it with delight. As a young girl, I could not imagine eating a foot of hot dog. Well, one bite of a chili dog and I'm back at the county fair with my dear brother Nic, who died a year ago. Comfort food has that effect.

There are lots of favorites in the Midwest USA. Macaroni and cheese, tuna casserole, sloppy joes, chocolate, ice cream, potato chips, BLT sandwich, even peanut butter and jelly.

A few years ago my sister Mary came to visit me from Denver. One day we stopped at a local pub that Baheej and I used to go for lunch. Their special that day was a BLT. So thinking of our childhood, we ordered one. As I was about to ask for whole grain bread, my sister reminded me that a BLT is always made on white sandwich bread. So we ordered the real deal with white bread!

For Scandinavians, it could be baked salmon loaf, or salmon soup, or a traditional herring plate, or Swedish meatballs and boiled new potatoes, sliced beets, and a special cream sauce on the meatballs. Or Swedish pancakes with lingonberries and the Swedish-style bacon, which is rather thick and somewhat ham-like.

Personally, I usually make a salmon loaf when I'm nostalgic. Or salmon soup, which reminds me of many trips to Finland with my dear Baheej. We'd go out to a restaurant on an island in Helsinki harbor and have salmon soup. One time we ordered a whole tureen of it and ate the whole thing for our dinner. The waiter was astounded. It is usually a first course. We loved it.

I remember something I considered a funny incident at the time. In Massachusetts years ago, we went to a Greek festival in Worcester. There was wonderful Greek food, homemade by the church ladies. Kabob, grape leaves, gyros, mousakka, spinach pies, everything. But the elderly Greek father of our friends went straight to the hot dog stand and got a hot dog!

That's how comfort food works, memories he had of childhood with his friends at a park. (He ate all that Greek food at home.) And comfort food is soothing in grief. Very personal to the internal psyche.

Even the lowly hamburger can be a comfort food. A French dietitian says a hamburger is the worst thing ever! But what about the popular French steak-frit? Steak and homemade French potato fries/frites, bread and butter on the side. Pretty much the same thing.

And the hamburger is not necessarily lowly -- it can have many delicious toppings such as goat cheese, feta, or homegrown tomatoes in the summer.

A nearby gourmet restaurant has mac and cheese on the menu. They call it "not your mother's mac and cheese." But it is, of course, with some extra ingredients including spinach and bacon, and some exotic cheese. It's very popular!

The point is -- everyone craves comfort food once in a while, and certainly the bereaved do. Guilt over food is not a good thing. A little serving of potato chips or a cheesy snack occasionally is OK.

Even the Mayo Clinic Diet advises not to be discouraged over a little indulgence -- just get back on a healthy food plan the next day. It will all balance out.

So today I'll make a tuna casserole and have a piece of late night chocolate, dark chocolate of course!

