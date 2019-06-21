5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

5 Seconds of Summer -- Calum Hood, left, Ashton Irwin, Luke Hemmings and Michael Clifford -- is on the bill for the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash at the Allstate Arena Saturday. Associated Press, 2018

Get ready to rock when the "Kings of Chaos" tour featuring Dee Snider and Lou Gramm hits Aurora's RiverEdge Park and the B96 Pepsi Summer Bash featuring 5 Seconds of Summer and Bazzi takes over Allstate Arena Saturday. For more fun ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Go Swedish

Celebrate all things Swedish at Geneva's annual Swedish Days centered around Third and State streets. Friday is Kids' Day, with events including a Kids' Day Parade at noon and more. Enjoy music from Semple at 7 p.m. Friday and ARRA at 7 p.m. Saturday. Saturday starts with the 5K Lopp Run at 7:30 a.m. and Swedish pancake breakfast. Plus, don't miss the carnival, Sweden Väst, rosemaling show, multiethnic food booths, craft brew tent and the 70th Annual Swedish Days Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. genevachamber.com. Friday through Sunday, June 21-23.

John Conklin and his daughter Kate enjoy riding the Cliff Hanger during last year's Swedish Days in Geneva. - Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Sample more than 60 seasonal beers, wines and ciders from regional and national breweries at the Wheeling Park District's Annual Craft Beer & Wine Festival at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. $45 (includes commemorative glass, unlimited tastings and $5 worth of food tickets); $10 designated driver ticket. For ages 21 and older. (847) 465-3333 or beerwinefestival.com. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Pop music

The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash features such bands as 5 Seconds of Summer, Bazzi, CNCO and more at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $45-$75; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Shakespeare Project

Janus Theatre Company marks the second year of its Elgin Shakespeare Project with a production of William Shakespeare's effervescent tale "A Midsummer Night's Dream," in which a faerie king and queen toy with four lovesick mortals. See it at Elgin Artspace Lofts, 51 S. Spring St., Elgin. Free. See janusplays.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 23.

Dee Snider and other rockers bring the "Kings of Chaos" tour to Aurora's RiverEdge Park on Saturday. - Associated Press, 2016

Rockers such as Lou Gramm, Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach and more are part of the "Kings of Chaos" tour, which plays RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $30 general admission; $35-$55 reserved seating. (630) 896-6666 or riveredgeaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22.