Plenty to do at Swedish Days in Geneva

During Swedish Days, stop by the Geneva History Museum for the new children's exhibit "Let's Play Railway!" with three interactive train cars: an engine, cattle wagon and caboose full of levers, dials, buttons and more. Courtesy of Geneva History Museum

Geneva's annual Swedish Days, a Midsommar Festival, presented by Northwestern Medicine, will run Tuesday through Sunday, June 18-23, in downtown Geneva. Visit genevachamber.com for festival maps. Merchants offer special sales during festival days.

Wednesday, June 19

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Creation Station, Campbell Street, west of Third St. Little music lovers can try to play a variety of instruments at the Music Instrument Petting Zoo coordinated by Sounds Like Music; first 200 participants will receive a surprise music fun bag. Rain location at Sounds Like Music, 224 W. State St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fun at the Library Tent, Geneva Public Library, 127 James St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Free face painting at courthouse lawn

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Three exhibits at Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St. $3 adults; $2, age 3-10. "Geneva's Story"; "Let's Play Railway" with three interactive train cars: an engine, cattle wagon and caboose full of levers, dials, buttons and activities, open through Aug. 17; and Kane County Juried Art Show, open through Nov. 2.

11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Discovery Tent on Campbell St., Create a complimentary Swedish Days Fresh Flower Crown. Craft your own beautiful baby's breath and daisy floral crowns to wear throughout Swedish Days.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Geneva History Museum trolley tours, departs from James and Third

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Voter registration booth on West James Street

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival/Windy City Amusements, courthouse parking lot, with unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. for $25

1 to 3 p.m.: Cole Brandt performs Concerts on the Lawn, courthouse lawn

4 to 10 p.m.: Craft Brew Tent, Campbell, west of Third

4 p.m.: Swedish American Children's Choir perform on the Central Stage

5 p.m.: Enjoy live performances by the Geneva Park District's Angels Cheer & Poms Team, Geneva Gymnastics Academy, Playhouse 38 youth performers, and the Geneva Park District's Sunset Dance Academy on the Central Stage

6:30 p.m.: Geneva's Got Talent Semi-Finals, Central Stage

Thursday, June 20

8:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Geneva Settler's Coffee Hour at Geneva Golf Club, 831 South St. Prize for longest residency in Geneva (for people who have resided in Geneva 15 years or more).

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Creation Station, Campbell Street, west of Third St. Join School of ART in decorating "kindness rocks" with happy images and inspirational messages.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fun at the Library Tent at Geneva Public Library, 127 James St.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Free face painting at James and Third streets

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Three exhibits at Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Discovery Tent, Campbell St. A "peek" at yoga, Kids Yoga for K-5th grade; regular yoga; cardio/strength; Indo Board. Mats provided.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Geneva History Museum trolley tours, departs from James and Second

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Voter registration booth on West James Street

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Toddler Town, James and S. Fourth streets for little ones who are 35 inches and under. $2/each inflatable.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival/Windy City Amusements, courthouse parking lot, with unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. for $25

1 to 3 p.m.: Kelsey and Owen performs in Concerts on the Lawn, courthouse lawn

4 to 10 p.m.: Craft Brew Tent, Campbell, west of Third Street with locally crafted beers

5 to 9 p.m.: Annual used book sale, Geneva Public Library, 127 James St.; numbers for first admittance will be distributed beginning at 9 a.m. at the check-in desk

5-9 p.m.: Car show, S. Third Street, between South & Crescent. Cars, food, DJ and free photo booth.

5 p.m.: Geneva's Got Talent Finals, Central Stage

7 p.m.: Planet Groove, 7-piece band, performs on the Central Stage

Friday, June 21

9 a.m.: Geneva Park District Dodgeball Tournament at Wheeler Park

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Annual Used Book Sale at Geneva Public Library, 127 James St.

10 a.m. to noon: Discovery Tent, Campbell St. Naturalist Mark Spreyer, owls and other raptors

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Creation Station, Campbell Street, west of Third St. Design your own free Wacky Wheel Windup and estimate the number of items in the Guess Jar with American Science & Surplus

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Fun at the Library Tent at Geneva Public Library, 127 James St.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Three exhibits at Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Art & Craft Show, South 2nd and James streets.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Toddler Town, James & S. Fourth streets for little ones who are 35 inches and under. $2/each inflatable.

11 to 11:30 a.m.: Check-in for Kids' Day Parade, library lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Try out some rock n' roll instruments at School of Rock booth on the courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Geneva Bank & Trust's Wheel of Fun, petting zoo and face painting, courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kyuki-Do Martial Arts of Geneva Inc., courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kane County Cougars Tee Ball game to test your batting skills courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: St. Charles Bowl lawn bowling, South Third St.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Chicago Steel Hockey Team and Fox Valley Ice Arena offering shoot the puck challenges

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Elgin Academy, courthouse lawn. Make a fun craft.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Goldfish Swim School, courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Tutor Doctor, courthouse lawn

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Voter registration booth on West James Street

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival/Windy City Amusements, courthouse parking lot, with unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. for $25

11:30 a.m. to noon: Judging of parade entries

Noon: Kids' Day Parade, west on James Street, to Third and Campbell streets

1 to 3 p.m.: Kids' Day, courthouse lawn

3 to 4 p.m.: School of Rock House Band on the Central Stage

3 to 7 p.m.: Kids' Day Special at Stone Creek Miniature Golf Course; $2 for age 3-15

4 to 11 p.m.: Craft Brew Tent, on Campbell, west of Third St.

5 p.m.: Dancing Queen on the Central Stage

7 p.m.: Semple performs on the Central Stage

9 p.m. to midnight: Cosmic Golf Night, Stone Creek Miniature Golf Course; $8 per round; no preregistration with last tee time at 11:15 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

7:15 a.m.: Kids' Dash at Gunnar Forest Preserve

7:30 a.m.: Swedish Days 5K Lopp at Gunnar Forest Preserve, 719 S. Batavia Ave. Register at www.genevachamber.com/swedish_days.php.

8 a.m. to noon: Swedish Pancake Breakfast at Geneva Lutheran Church, 301 S. Third St. Swedish pancakes with choice of toppings, sausage links, coffee or juice. All proceeds go to Summer Youth Trip. $8, $4 for kids under 12.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.: 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament at Third St. Registration deadline is June 19 at genevaparks.org

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 49th annual Granquist Music Competition; not open to public viewing

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Annual Used Book Sale at Geneva Public Library, 127 James St., $10 bag sale

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Creation Station with Home Depot's hands-on workshop, James and Third St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Guided Swedish Cottage Walk tour, $10, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive. Viking Ship open from 1-4 p.m., $5.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Sweden Väst at Fourth and State streets; experience art, music, food, games as you would in Sweden

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rosemaling Show and Sale in Community House at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Art & Craft Show, South 2nd and James streets.

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Toddler Town, James & S. Fourth streets for little ones who are 35 inches and under. $2/each inflatable.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Three exhibits at Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St.

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.: Carnival/Windy City Amusements, courthouse parking lot, with unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. for $25

Noon to 11 p.m.: Craft Brew Tent, Campbell, west of Third St.

1 to 3 p.m.: Danny O'Brien performs Concerts on the Lawn, courthouse lawn

1 to 4 p.m.: Free face painting at James and Third streets

6 to 9 p.m.: Geneva Fire Department's Trucks & Ladders display, State and James

5 p.m.: Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band on the Central Stage

7 p.m.: ARRA perform on the Central Stage

9 p.m. to midnight: Cosmic Golf Night, Stone Creek Miniature Golf Course; $8 per round; no preregistration with last tee time at 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Sweden Väst at Fourth and State

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Guided Swedish Cottage Walk tour, $10, at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive. Viking Ship open from 1-4 p.m., $5

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Rosemaling Show and Sale in Community House at Good Templar Park, 528 East Side Drive

11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Toddler Town, James and S. Fourth streets for little ones who are 35 inches and under. $2/each inflatable.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Carnival/Windy City Amusements, courthouse parking lot, with unlimited rides from noon to 4 p.m. for $25

Noon to 5 p.m.: Craft Brew Tent, Campbell, west of Third St.

1 p.m.: 70th annual Swedish Days Parade, starting at Anderson Boulevard and Center Street, south to State Street, then east to Third Street and south to Metra station