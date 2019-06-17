Megadeth cancels RiverEdge show, Rick Springfield to step in for Eddie Money

Rick Springfield has taken the place of Eddie Money in '80s on the Fox concert at the RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Saturday, June 29. Associated Press, 2019

Megadeath has canceled its concert at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Saturday, Aug. 10. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park

RiverEdge Park in Aurora has announced another cancellation and a change for its 2019 season.

Due to recuperation from heart surgery, Eddie Money has dropped his spot from the '80s on the Fox concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Taking his place is Rick Springfield, who joins a concert bill including Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Patty Smyth & Scandal and The Romantics. Tickets are $30 general admission and $35 to $55 reserved. All previously purchased tickets are still valid.

Also, the heavy metal band Megadeth has canceled its RiverEdge concert on Saturday, Aug. 10. The cancellation is due to lead vocalist Dave Mustaine's recent cancer diagnosis.

In a statement posted on Monday at megadeth.com, Mustaine wrote, "I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on -- but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun. Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year."

All previously purchased Megadeth tickets will be refunded in full. For more information, call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.