Get fired up for Highwood's Inferno Fest June 26

Hot tamales are ready to put contestants endurance to the test -- with Kefir smoothies on hand to provide relief -- at a previous Highwood Inferno Fest. This year's celebration of spicy food will be from 4:30-9:30 p.m. June 26 in Highwood's Everts Park. Courtesy of Celebrate Highwood

The city of Highwood is heating up for Celebrate Highwood's Inferno Fest from 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, in Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave.

Showcasing a plethora of the hottest and spiciest foods and beverages, Inferno Fest will test the taste buds of the most fearless food enthusiasts. For those worried they may not be able to handle the heat, the event will be in conjunction with the weekly Highwood Evening Gourmet Market.

Inferno Fest will feature such spectacular creations as spicy pasta dishes, peppery nuts and popcorn, piquant tacos and salsa, hot wings, and many more daring dishes to taste. Live music by Derrick Procell and the Redeemers and an assortment of unique spicy foods will create an entertaining atmosphere while visitors sample the hottest foods on the North Shore.

For adults 18 an older in for a challenge, the free Inferno Fest Eating Contest will be back at 8 p.m. at the gazebo. The rules are simple: whoever can eat the most La Casa de Isaac "hot taquitos" without calling for a Kefir Cool Down -- "Kefir Kids" will be on hand to rescue sweltering mouths with Kefir nondairy smoothies to cool down their palates after the competition -- wins a $200 gift card. All venturesome competitors are required to complete and sign a participation waiver before the contest.

"Inferno Fest will be a test of taste buds and endurance for all those who dare to compete," said Eric Falberg, president of Celebrate Highwood and Highwood Alderman.

Celebrate Highwood Inferno Fest sponsors include Lifeway Kefir, Passanante Home Food Service and La Casa de Isaac.

For information on Inferno Fest, visit www.celebratehighwood.org/inferno-fest. For more information on Celebrate Highwood's family friendly festivals and events, visit www.celebratehighwood.org or Celebrate Highwood on Facebook.

