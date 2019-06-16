More children are swallowing dangerous objects than ever before

hello

The main culprit of children ingesting objests is coins, with the penny being the most popular coin swallowed. Getty Images

There are many choking hazards in households that parents may not realize are a serious danger to their children.

Recent research published in the journal "Pediatrics" revealed that the number of children under the age of 6 who ingest foreign objects has more doubled in two decades.

The study showed that more than an estimated 750,000 children were seen in emergency departments for foreign object ingestions over 20 years, and the number continues to rise every year.

The main culprit of the foreign body ingestions is coins, with the penny being the most popular coin swallowed. Other types of ingested objects include small toys, batteries, nails and jewelry. Irregularly shaped objects and batteries pose the most danger.

Dr. Charles Nozicka, a pediatric emergency department physician at Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge, has treated many children over the years who have accidentally swallowed foreign objects. While swallowing certain items may not pose a severe risk and only require minimal treatment, ingesting oddly shaped objects could cause serious damage to a child's esophagus or gastrointestinal tract.

Nozicka offers the following tips to prevent young children from swallowing or choking on items:

• Pick up any small objects off of the floor, such as small toy pieces, coins and batteries, after use.

• Keep small objects at an elevated location that is out of children's reach and sight.

• Learn CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver in case your child does choke while eating or playing.

• Contact your pediatrician immediately if you suspect an ingestion (especially batteries) --even if your child seems fine.

• Most importantly, keep a constant eye on small children -- they are so inquisitive and will find objects that you may overlook; and of course, they put all of them in their mouths.

It is always important to keep an eye on your children, whether they are eating a snack or playing with their toys. Follow these tips to make sure your child won't be in danger in the comfort of their own home.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This week's article is courtesy of Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn.