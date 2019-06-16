Best bets: Ravinia hosts Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey

hello

Paul Stookey and Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary fame perform at Highland Park's Ravinia Festival on Sunday, June 16.

Folk greats

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey (of Peter, Paul and Mary) perform classic folk music on a more intimate scale tonight at the Ravinia Festival's Martin Theatre, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $35-$45 indoor seating; $20-$25 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16

An Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) builds a magic baseball diamond in his cornfields in "Field of Dreams." The beloved film receives special 30th anniversary screenings at select cinemas on Sunday and Wednesday, June 16 and 19. - Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Use baseball to connect with your father with special 30th anniversary screenings of the 1989 film "Field of Dreams" today and Wednesday at select cinemas. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For exact prices and participating theaters, visit fathomevents.com. 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16; 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19

Naperville native Robert Fieseler, author of the nonfiction book "Tinderbox" about the 1973 Up Stairs Lounge nightclub fire in New Orleans, appears at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville on Wednesday, June 19. - Courtesy of Ryan Leitner

Award-winning author and Naperville native Robert W. Fieseler returns home to discuss and sign copies of his investigative book "Tinderbox: The Untold Story of the Up Stairs Lounge Fire and the Rise of Gay Liberation" on Tuesday at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free admission; $16.95 for paperback book addition. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 18

Equestrian dressage

Eight baby Lipizzan foals have been added to the Tempel Lipizzans, a 90-minute dressage performance of synchronized movements, athleticism and harmony between horse and rider. The 37th season begins today at Tempel Farms, 17000 W Wadsworth Road, Old Mill Creek. $20-$30; $75 VIP. (847) 244-5330 or tempelfarms.com. First season show 1 p.m. Sunday, June 16; continues select Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 8.

Participants and visitors check out the cars at a previous Cruise Night at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect. - Courtesy of Prestige MotorCar Photography

Marvel at the time and care taken to restore classic cars at the June Cruise Night at Randhurst Village Mall on Wednesday. The gathering is near the AMC at 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect. Free admission. (847) 259-0500 or randhurstvillage.com or events.dailyherald.com. 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19