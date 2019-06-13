10 hot tickets: JoJo Siwa tours to Rosemont; Leslie Jones plays the Vic in Chicago
Leslie Jones: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: comedy. $49. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
George Lopez: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $ 59.75-$244.75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: pop. $47.50-$175. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.
Reba McEntire: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond, Indiana: country. $104.50-$330. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000.
Chris Brown -- "Indigoat Tour 2019": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: hip-hop/rap. $43.50-$499. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.
Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project featuring Randy Brecker -- "75th Birthday Celebration Tour": 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: funk. $35-$65. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.
Sleater-Kinney: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rock. $37.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.
Kevin James: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $53-$98.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.
Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $39-$79. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.
An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: funk. $75-$88. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.