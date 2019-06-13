10 hot tickets: JoJo Siwa tours to Rosemont; Leslie Jones plays the Vic in Chicago

Singer-songwriter John Hiatt performs at City Winery in Chicago from Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. Courtesy of Jim McGuire

Comic George Lopez performs at the Chicago Theatre at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Associated Press, 2016

Actress and comedian Leslie Jones ("Saturday Night Live," "Ghostbusters") performs at the Vic Theatre in Chicago at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Associated Press, 2017

JoJo Siwa brings the "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour" to the Rosemont Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Courtesy of Nickelodeon

Leslie Jones: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago: comedy. $49. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

George Lopez: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $ 59.75-$244.75. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa "D.R.E.A.M. The Tour": 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont: pop. $47.50-$175. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com.

Reba McEntire: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at The Venue at Horseshoe Casino, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond, Indiana: country. $104.50-$330. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000.

Chris Brown -- "Indigoat Tour 2019": 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago: hip-hop/rap. $43.50-$499. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or unitedcenter.com.

Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project featuring Randy Brecker -- "75th Birthday Celebration Tour": 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: funk. $35-$65. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.

Sleater-Kinney: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine Ave., Chicago: rock. $37.50. On sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (877) 987-6487 or jamusa.com.

Kevin James: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago: comedy. $53-$98.50. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com.

Travis Tritt: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan: rock. $39-$79. On sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 14. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.

An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt: 8 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago: funk. $75-$88. On sale noon Friday, June 14. (312) 733-9463 or citywinery.com.