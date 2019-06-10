Feder: 101.9 The Mix adds new music show at midnight

Chicago's top-rated radio station is about to dedicate the midnight hour to the newest releases in pop music, Robert Feder writes.

Starting tonight, "The Mix New Music Club" will air from midnight to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

It will be hosted by Nikki Chuminatto, who doubles as music director and overnight host of 101.9 The Mix. She will be joined by special guests and invite interaction with listeners on social media.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.