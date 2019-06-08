Weekend picks: Bettye LaVette, packed lineup celebrate at Chicago Blues Festival

hello

Singer Bettye LaVette is a headliner on Saturday, June 8, at the 36th Chicago Blues Festival at Millennium Park. Associated Press, 2014

Blues cues

Bobby Rush, Bettye LaVette and Ruthie Foster are just a few of the headliners for the 36th annual Chicago Blues Festival this weekend at multiple stages across Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free admission. (312) 742-1168 or cityofchicago.org/dcase. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9

Da Bears centennial

Fans can enjoy autograph sessions, photo opportunities, football panels and interactive activities at the Bears100 Celebration Weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $125 standard general admission weekend pass. (847) 692-2220, rosemont.com or chicagobears.com. 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9

North vs. South

Watch re-enactors recreate both civilian and military life during the 1860s with the third annual Elgin Civil War Experience on the property adjacent to 600 S. State St., Elgin. $5. (847) 931 6770 or cityofelgin.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9

Pedal power

Families can learn about road safety and kids can try their skills along an obstacle course at the fourth annual Bike Rodeo near Ray's Bike & Mower, 612 E. Hawley St., Mundelein. Free admission. (847) 970-9235, mundelein.org or mundeleincommunityconnection.org. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9

A.M.B. Fest at Penny Road Pub

Penny Road Pub raises the curtain on this year's A.M.B. Fest, the three-day celebration of national and local rock acts looking to pack the place with blistering sets and dance-ready grooves, along with vendors and other activities. Doors open for Day 2 Saturday at 11 a.m., with sets by Revolution-X, Shokker, BoneShaker, Endgame, R/Evolution and others, while Sunday brings some great pop-punk and indie rock from Little Lord Robert, East Avenue, Box House, The Ratigans and more. Shawn Kellner of Fireworks for Buddha will entertain in the beer garden Saturday, with Michael Riser playing Sunday. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8 and 9, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $15 pass is good for all three days. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Chicago premiere

A Jewish studies professor clashes with his sisters over his work, the care of their ailing father, family secrets and long-held resentments when they reunite to celebrate their dad's 75th birthday in "If I Forget." Devon de Mayo directs Victory Gardens Theater's Chicago-area premiere of the family drama by "Dear Evan Hansen" writer Steven Levenson. Previews at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8; and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, through June 13 at 2433 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. The show opens June 14. $20-$60. (773) 871-3000 or victorygardens.org.

Bury Me in Lights EP release

The West suburban hard rock-leaning alternative band Bury Me in Lights drops its new 2-song EP live at BaseCamp Pub, where they'll be joined by Bad Planning, The Burst & Bloom and Radar for an EP release show. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $8. (331) 777-4712 or 630productions.yapsody.com.

Prine time

Veteran country and folk singer-songwriter John Prine performs "The Tree of Forgiveness World Tour" with guest Tyler Childers at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Get happy

Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Angela Ingersoll, an Emmy Award nominee for her 2018 PBS special, brings her tribute to Hollywood legend Judy Garland to the Marriott Theatre this weekend as part of its Artists Lounge Live series. "Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland" grew out of Ingersoll's acclaimed turn as Garland in "End of the Rainbow" (Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Louis) and features such standards as "Over the Rainbow," "Come Rain or Come Shine" and "The Man That Got Away" among others. 8 p.m. Saturday June 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50. (847) 634-0200 or artistsloungelive.com.

'Scoundrels' revived

A couple of con men working the French Riviera -- sophisticated swindler Lawrence and his less elegant, less successful counterpart Freddy -- make a deal that the first one to swindle a woman out of $50,000 gets to stay while the other has to leave in "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," the 2004 musical by Jeffrey Lane and David Yazbek. BrightSide Theatre's revival marks the continuation of the company's dreamers and schemers season. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and through June 23 at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. $25, $30. (630) 447-8497 or brightsidetheatre.com.

Pride comedy

Before the Aurora Pride Parade on Sunday, take in one of four performances of "Laughs Equal Love! A Stand Up Comedy Festival Celebrating Pride." The roster of performers includes Scott Duff, Lily Schulder, Whitney Wasson and more this weekend at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $19.99 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Sing 'We are the Champions'

No one should shush you if you decide to rock along with the "Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along." See the Academy Award-winning 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic with singalong subtitles at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $11. Rated PG-13. (630) 6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8

Big business

Plucky J. Pierrepont Finch climbs the corporate ladder from the window ledge where he starts out as a window washer to his ultimate perch in the corner office in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Music Theater Works' revival of Frank Loesser's bouncy 1961 musical stars Ken Singleton as the consummate company man. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and through June 16 at Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. $34-$96. (847) 920-5360 or musictheaterworks.com.

Social Que, RedHorse play Pride Picnic

Lake County-native alternative rockers Social Que and Sandwich's swinging Americana band RedHorse provide the musical entertainment this Saturday at Bolingbrook's Pride Picnic, held behind Village Hall. The picnic, which provides support for suburban LGBTQ communities, will also have a tent for Romeoville-based dog rescue Mama Zoey and Puppies, as well as yoga demonstrations, face-painting, makeup demos, and food, beverage and merchandise sales. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Bolingbrook Village Hall, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Admission is free; donations are welcome. bolingbrookpride.org.

Concert highlights

Luca, Crafter, Indisposed, Muted Color: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Side Street Studio Arts, 15 Ziegler Court, Elgin. $5 donation. (847) 429-2276 or sidestreetstudioarts.org.

I Killed Everyone, Alethia, Nahkriin, Portals, Dead/Awake: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

Bury Me in Lights EP release, Bad Planning, The Burst & Bloom and Radar: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $8. (331) 777-4712 or 630productions.yapsody.com.

Pacific Dub, Seranation, jonfin: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

John Prine "The Tree of Forgiveness Tour" with Tyler Childers: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $38-$90. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

Smells Like Nirvana: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Tom Russell: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at FitzGerald's, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $35-$38. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Rico! Santana tribute: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $18 for general admission. (224) 202-0750 or heynonny.com.

Acquaintances (record release), Engine Summer, Gnarboyz: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 276-3600 or emptybottle.com.

Downers Groove Hometown Throwdown: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Ballydoyle's 5157 Main St., Downers Grove. (630) 969-0600 or ballydoylepub.com.

Sweet Diezel Jenkins, Funk Brotherz: 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $10-$12. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Yiannis Ploutarhos, Christina Miliou: 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $65. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Bobby McFerrin, Chicago Children's Choir: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $22-$65. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org.

The Bannermen, Swish, The Footlight District, My Double Life, Dina Simone: 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.