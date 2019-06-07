5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Actor/comedian/playwright Scott Duff is on the bill of "Laughs Equal Love! A Stand Up Comedy Festival Celebrating Pride" at Aurora's Comedy Shrine this weekend.

From Military Appreciation Day at Arlington International Racecourse to John Prine at Ravinia, there's no shortage of events to keep you busy this weekend. For more fun ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Pride comedy

Before the Aurora Pride Parade on Sunday, take in one of four performances of "Laughs Equal Love! A Stand Up Comedy Festival Celebrating Pride." Performers include Scott Duff, Lily Schulder, Whitney Wasson and more at The Comedy Shrine, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. $19.99 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 585-0300 or comedyshrine.com. 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.

Soldiers practice drills during a previous Elgin Civil War Experience. - Daily Herald File Photo

Watch re-enactors re-create both civilian and military life during the 1860s with the third annual Elgin Civil War Experience on the property adjacent to 600 S. State St., Elgin. $5. (847) 931 6770 or cityofelgin.org. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9.

Military Appreciation Day

Arlington International Racecourse will honor 20 Medal of Honor recipients as part of Military Appreciation Day Saturday. Plus, there will be performances by the Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band, a presentation of colors featuring a Blackhawk helicopter flyover and a 21-gun salute, an air show featuring the Lima Lima flight team and more in between the horse races at 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com/. Gates open at noon, first race is at 1:25 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

John Prine brings his "The Tree of Forgiveness World Tour" to the Ravinia Festival Saturday, June 8. - Associated Press, 2017

Veteran country and folk singer-songwriter John Prine performs "The Tree of Forgiveness World Tour" with guest Tyler Childers at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $80-$90 pavilion seating; $38-$43 lawn seating. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

Sing 'We are the Champions'

No one should shush you if you decide to rock along with the "Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along." See the 2018 Freddie Mercury biopic with singalong subtitles at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $11. Rated PG-13. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8.