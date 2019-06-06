City, suburban after-parties keep Spring Awakening fun going all night long

Duo Galantis performs Friday, June 7, at Chicago's PRYSM Nightclub, the site of one of Spring Awakening's official after-parties. Associated Press, 2018

The Spring Awakening Music Festival moves from Chicago to Hoffman Estates this year, turning Poplar Creek into a destination for electronic music fans this weekend with top DJs from around the world.

The fest ends at 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, but that doesn't mean fans have to head home. Bars and clubs throughout the area are getting in on the fun by hosting after-parties so you can grab a drink and keep the music going all night long.

Drink Nightclub

871 E. Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, (847) 397-3100, drinknightclub.com

The club will host an unofficial after-party Friday, June 7, with a set from Spring Awakening performers and Chicago-based DJs Alex Peace and Brian Boncher. Doors open at 8 p.m. and there's no cover before 10 p.m. Sip on top-shelf drinks, which are only $3.

222 W. Ontario St., Chicago, (312) 374-4683, electrichotelchicago.com

Australian house DJ Dolla Dolla follows his performance at Spring Awakening by playing at the new River North club on Friday, June 7. Doors open at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $20.

Sound-Bar

226 W. Ontario St., Chicago, (312) 787-4480, sound-bar.com

Catch sets from Spring Awakening performers at 10 p.m. nightly with Zomboy bringing his horror-themed dubstep Friday, June 7, the balaclava-clad house DJ Malaa playing Saturday and Swiss DJ Nora En Pure spinning deep house on Sunday. Tickets are $25-$35.

Spybar

646 N. Franklin St., Chicago, (312) 337-2191, spybarchicago.com

The River North bar hosts official after-parties every night of the fest with a set Friday, June 7, from French house producer Shiba San, who will be sure to pay tribute to the Chicago musicians who inspired him. What So Not, Destructo and Masteria all play on Saturday and Claptone performs Sunday. Doors open at 10 p.m. each night, with the shows ending at 4 a.m. Tickets cost $25-$30.

1543 N. Kingsbury Ave., Chicago, (312) 546-4141, prysmnightclub.com

See top talent from the festival starting at midnight every night of the fest with Swedish electro-house duo Galantis playing Friday, June 7, Dutch hardstyle duo Yellow Claw joining Moksi Saturday, and Italian electro-house star Benny Benassi spinning Sunday. Tickets are $20-$50 and early arrival is strongly recommended.

House of Music & Entertainment

1227 N. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 577-4663, homebarchicago.com

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, for Conscious Awakening, the bar's unofficial Spring Awakening after-party. While the headliner is still a secret, you're guaranteed to catch sets from Denver-based electronic trio Telemetry, the duo Surrounded by Owls, electro hip-hop producer Blue Future and others until 4 a.m. Tickets are $15-$30 at eventbrite.com.

Medusa

209 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 868-2582, medusachicago.com

Wear your Spring Awakening wristband and you'll only pay a $10 cover for the club's unofficial after-party from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, June 8, which features sets from DJs TNT, Joey Get Down, Austin and others. Cover is $20 without a wristband, though you can RSVP to pay half price before 11:30 p.m.

DJ GoodSex performs at a RocHaus bash Saturday, June 8, in West Dundee. - Courtesy of Joe Domingo

96 W. Main St., West Dundee, (815) 482-2870, rochaus.com

Chicago DJ GoodSex headlines the Spring Afters bash from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 8, which also features sets from DJs Kedzie, Bass-iLL and Don Julio. Cover is $10-$13.

Bar Down Sports Grill

2354 Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates, (847) 310-3227, bardownsportsgrill.com

Catch a set from Chicago DJ Steve Noah at an unofficial after-party kicking off at 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Cover is $5.

Bounce Sporting Club

324 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, (312) 313-7300, bouncesportingclub.com

Doors open at 9 p.m. for an official after-party featuring a performance from the Los Angeles-based trio Cheat Codes on Sunday, June 9. The event runs until 2 a.m., and admission is free until 10 p.m.