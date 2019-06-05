Festivals: Craft beer fests, Promenade of Art, Elgin Civil War Experience and more

Shopping opportunities abound at the Arlington Heights Promenade of Art this weekend. Daily Herald file photo

This weekend

36th annual Chicago Blues Festival: Friday through Sunday, June 7-9, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Features a diverse lineup celebrating the blues from the past, present and future. Daily schedule varies: Bobby Rush and Charlie Musselwhite play Friday; Bettye LaVette, Don Bryant and Latimore play Saturday; and Ruthie Foster and The Connection with Mike Welch & Friends perform Sunday. Free. choosechicago.com.

Singer Bettye LaVette headlines the 36th Chicago Blues Festival at Millennium Park on Saturday, June 8. - Associated Press, 2014

Sounds of Summer Friday Family Picnic Concert: Noon Friday, June 7, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Barefoot Hawaiians perform. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Free. palatineparks.org

Lake Zurich Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Henry J. Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Market features about 30 vendors and events include music and children's activities. Free. lakezurich.org.

Picnic in the Park: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at North School Park, East Eastman Street and North Evergreen Street, Arlington Heights. Arlington Heights Park District's kickoff to summer. Free. ahpd.org/events/20190607.

Rolling Meadows Downtown Block Party: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, on Central Road, between Barker Avenue and Jay Lane, Rolling Meadows. Display of law enforcement vehicles, food trucks and music from the Blooz Brothers. Free. cityrm.org.

Downtown Downers Grove Summer Nights Classic Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Main and Curtiss, Downers Grove. Features Model T and A Ford Clubs. SoulPatch Monkey will perform classic rock from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. downtowndg.org.

Fridays on the Green: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Centennial Green, Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. The Hemispheres will perform. Bring chairs or blankets. Free parking in the Emerson Street Garage. Free. experiencemountprospect.org.

MainStreet Libertyville's First Friday: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments while shopping, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, on Front Street between Hale Street and Cross, Wheaton. 22nd annual show featuring classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. There also will be a DJ spinning tunes. Free. downtownwheaton.com.

Hawthorn Woods Concert in the Park: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Latest Rumor will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Friday Night Headliners: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Sixteen Candles will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com

Salt Creek Brew Fest: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Twin Lakes, 1200 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Palatine. Sample beers from a variety of vendors. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. saltcreekpd.com.

Bloomingdale Outdoor Movie: 8 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Bloomingdale Bank and Trust, 165 W. Lake St., Bloomingdale. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and snacks for "Hotel Transylvania 3." Inflatable moonwalk from 7 to 7:45 p.m. and movie trivia with giveaways from 7:45 to 8 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the event will move to Westfield Middle School gym, 149 Fairfield Way. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Georgia Rae Family Band: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Lakeside Legacy Arts Park, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Online ticket sales end at noon Friday, June 7. $18, $23 at the door. lakesideartspark.org.

Hustle for Health 5K: 8 a.m. registration Saturday, June 8, at Busse Woods Area 26, enter off Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Join the family-friendly superhero-themed run and celebration to benefit the Kenneth Young Center. Free; donations encouraged. kennethyoung.org.

The Streamwood Stride: 8 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Park Place Family Recreation Center, 550 S. Park Blvd., Streamwood. Includes a 5K, 10K and Kiddie Run. A pancake breakfast for participants will follow the race. For others, breakfast is $3 (kids 3-10) and $5 (11 and older). The races cost $7-$40. spdcares.com/events/streamwood-stride.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, in municipal parking lot 3 at Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, foodie treats and gifts, crafts and freshly prepared delicacies from local vendors. Free admission. wheatonchamber.com/events.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2017 The Elgin Civil War Experience features re-enactments and more this weekend.

Civil War Experience-Elgin: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at routes 31 and 20, Elgin. Join the 9th Virginia Cavalry, Co. B & McGregor's Battery and the city of Elgin for battle re-enactments, drills, cavalry competitions, a fashion show, appearances by generals of the era, encampments, medical field operations and demonstrations. $5. cityofelgin.org/civilwar or 9thvirginiacavalry.com/elginscivilwarexperience.html.

Hinsdale Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Burlington Park, 30 E. Chicago Ave., Hinsdale. 46th annual arts festival features 130 artists. Free. hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts-festival.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, along Dearborn Street from Dearborn Station to Ida B. Wells Drive (formerly Congress Parkway), Chicago. More than 100 booksellers will offer rare, new and used books. The fest also features theatrical readings, a staged adaptation of Anne K. Ream's "Lived Through This," writing workshops and more. Free admission. printersrowlitfest.org.

Kevin Lahvic stands in front of his art work at a previous year's Arlington Heights Promenade of Art. - Daily Herald File Photo

Promenade of Art: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at 121 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. The 17th annual Promenade of Art features juried artists showcasing and selling original works, art activities for kids and more. Free. amdurproductions.com.

Piyesta Pinoy: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Bolingbrook Performing Arts Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Sixth annual Filipino American festival. Free admission and parking. piyestapinoy.org.

Lombard Ale Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. More than 80 seasonal craft beers from around the country will be on tap, plus a variety of food trucks. Early entry at noon; regular entry at 1 p.m. Online tickets: Early entry $59, regular entry $49; it's $6 more at the gate. Designated driver tickets will be available at the gate. lombardalefest.com.

Pilsen Food Truck Social: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, on 18th Street between Racine and Throop, Chicago. Dozens of food trucks. $5 donation. pilsenfoodtrucksocial.com.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer, 2018 Brewers serve up their beer during Mundelein's Craft Beer Festival, returning Saturday, June 8, to Village Hall plaza.

8th annual Craft Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Mundelein Community Connection and Tighthead Brewing Company host the fest. Tickets: Designated driver $15; general admission prior to the event is $45, day of the event is $50. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Moose-a-Palooza: 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Batavia Moose Lodge 682, 1535 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia. Outdoor music fest features Sioux Summer, Sons of the New Amish, Dirty Water and The Tin Fiddle Band. With special guests Mike Silvestri and Lexi Jones. Free children's games and face painting from 1 to 3 p.m. Food and drinks will be available. Donations of $10 in advance and $15 the day of are requested. (630) 879-7887 or Lodge682@mooseunits.org.

Tri-City Craft Brew Festival: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lincoln Park, off Fourth and Main streets, St. Charles. Third annual fest features more than 80 craft beers and ciders, food trucks, entertainment and vendor booths. Fundraising event for St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club. VIP admission for $65 includes early entry at noon, exclusive beer pours and food from noon to 1 p.m., a commemorative pint glass and more. General admission is $45; designated driver is $18; online fees apply. facebook.com/TriCityBrewFest/.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. This week is Chevy night. Sponsored by the Mount Prospect Lions Club. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Hampshire Summer on State: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, on State Street, between Jackson and Washington streets, Hampshire. Carnival, DJ, food trucks, beer garden, farmers market and more. Free. hampshirechamber.org.

St. Norbert Block Party: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Norbert, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Family event starts with the 5K Fun Run and Kid's Dash at 8 a.m. Features a kids zone, DJ entertainment, a food and beer garden and more. Music from The Ron Burgundy's at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $5; after 7 p.m. $10. northbrooknine.com/block-party.html

Summer at the Shell Concert and Fireworks: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Shell in Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Cruise night, petting zoo, pony rides, taco truck and Italian ice. From 6 to 8 p.m.: Kids' activities, face painting, caricature artist and balloon twister. Music from Infinity from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Free. we-goparks.org.

Saturday Cruise Nights: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Hanover Park Metra West Commuter Lot. See classic, muscle and newer model cars. With live music. Free. hpil.org.

Hobo Night: 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Blackhawk Station at the Jon Duerr Forest Preserve, 35W003 Route 31, South Elgin. Fox River Trolley Museum offers a train ride, food and a visit to a "hobo camp" for stories and history. $16.50. foxtrolley.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2017 Melodie Shepard of Kenosha and "Art Alive" (based in Antioch) strikes a statuesque pose during a previous Lake Villa's Celebration of Summer.

Lake Villa Celebration of Summer: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lehmann Park, 89 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Music by Red Carpet Riot, a dance/rock/pop cover band, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks to follow. Free. lake-villa.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, along St. Charles Road in Lombard. Features classic and custom cars along with a Kids Corner at Park and St. Charles. Music from Live Bait & The Bobbers playing classic blues, soul and rock. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Lombard Cruise Nights rolls back into town this weekend. - Courtesy of the village of Lombard

Sounds of Summer: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Cantigny Golf, 27W270 Mack Road, Wheaton. Pandemonium Steel Band performs Caribbean music. Plus, Caribbean-themed food and beverages. Free admission. cantigny.org.

2019 Italian Feast: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, on the grounds of Maryville, 1150 N. River Road, Des Plaines. Saturday Vespers at 7 p.m. in the Marian Chapel, followed by DJ Alex. Sunday mass at 12:30 p.m., followed by a procession accompanied by a band, a horse parade, music, DJ Alex, family entertainment, food, beverages and a fireworks finale. Free admission. (847) 577-8230 or chicagociminna.org.

Just for Kids Fishing Derby: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 9, at Blackwell Forest Preserve, on Butterfield Road, a quarter-mile east of Winfield Road, Warrenville. Fishing competition for kids 15 and younger. Free. Register at the event or at (630) 933-7248 or dupageforest.org.

Randall Oaks 5K & Kids Fun Runs: 8 a.m. Sunday, June 9, at Randall Oaks Recreation Center campus, 500 Randall Road, West Dundee. Paved, limestone and grassy paths accommodate running, walking and strollers. Awards for overall men's and women's winners as well as the top three finishers in each age division. Race-day registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. 5K is $30, $35 on race day; kids 1-mile and half-mile $15, $20. dtpd.org.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in downtown Geneva. Bensidoun USA will operate the French market, with vendors selling items such as vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us/calendar.aspx?EID=2064.

Eldridge Adventure Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the front or back lot at Community Bank of Elmhurst, 330 W. Butterfield Road, Elmhurst. Elmhurst Park District hosts a day of outdoor fun and discovery, including bug hunts, a petting zoo, carnival games, a fishing derby, food trucks and more. Free. epd.org.

Lisle Woman's Club Garden Gait: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, starts at the Depot at the Museums at Lisle Station Park, 921 School St., Lisle. Visit homeowners' gardens, enjoy refreshments and visit a craft fair. Tickets available at Lisle businesses: $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. lislewomansclub.org.

Woodstock PrideFest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Woodstock Square, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Parade, music, entertainment, vendors, food and more. Free admission. facebook.com/woodstockpride/.

Aurora Pride Parade: Noon Sunday, June 9, at Benton and River Street, heads north on Broadway Street, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. Free. aurorapride.org.

Bolingbrook Pride Picnic and Puppies: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Bolingbrook Village Hall, 375 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook. Family-friendly celebration of inclusiveness focusing on LGBTQ acceptance in the suburbs, with food trucks, music, vendors and activities. Crowd-friendly pets welcome. Get free tickets at bbpridepicnic.eventbrite.

Garfield Farm Museum drop-in tours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 12, at Garfield Farm Museum, 3N016 Garfield Road, Campton Hills. Tour the historic farmstead, including the barnyard and 1846 brick tavern. $3-$4. garfieldfarm.org.

Hometown Picnic: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. An old-fashioned baseball game, contests and Touch-A-Truck. Chicago Salmon vs. the Lemont Quarrymen play at 1:30 p.m. Activities are free with museum admission. $12, $10 for ages 62 or older, $8 for kids 4-17. Naperville residents with proof of residency, children younger than 4, and members are free. napersettlement.org.

Cantigny Park outdoor concert series: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Dick Diamond and the Dusters will perform. Free; parking is $10. cantigny.org.

Sounds of Summer Concerts: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Mariachi Monumental De Mexico will perform. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. Coolers are allowed; no outside alcohol permitted. Concessions are available for purchase. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

This week

Teen Battle of the Bands: 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Fred P. Hall Amphitheater, 256 E. Palatine Road, Palatine. Teen bands compete for the chance to perform at the Illinois State Fair. Free. palatineparks.org.

Northwest Concert Band: 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 10, at St. Colette Catholic Church, 3900 Meadow Drive, Rolling Meadows. The Northwest Concert Band will present "A Night at the Movies." Includes selections from film scores including "Gone With the Wind" and "Star Wars." Free. northwestconcertband.org.

Loteria in the Park: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Learn Spanish words and win prizes. Limit to 30 players; first-come, first-served. Free. we-goparks.org/the-shell.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes; all makes and models. Hosted by Steve Salzman of 95.1 WILL Rock. Free gifts for entries; prizes awarded at season finale. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events

Bloomingdale Concerts: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Cadillac Groove performs funk, blues, rock, soul and R&B. Free. bloomingdaleparks.org.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Kaleidoscope Eyes will perform. Food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free admission. www.dgparks.org.

Highwood's Evening Market: 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Everts Park, 130 Highwood Ave., Highwood. Shop for locally made gourmet cheeses, produce, homemade pastas, baked fare, breads, pastries and more. Features music, dancing under the stars, food from local restaurants and food trucks. Music from The Love. Family- and pet-friendly. (847) 433-2100 or www.celebratehighwood.org/highwood-evening-gourmet-market.

Mundelein Park On Park Car Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Cruise night specializes in pre-1977 vehicles only. Event, which is coordinated and staffed by On The Road Classics & Mundelein Community Connection, has something for owners and spectators alike with a street festival and car show combined. Free. parkonpark.org.

Elmhurst Block to Block Party: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, in the City Centre Fountain Plaza, York and Schiller streets, and the North York Plaza, 200 block of North York. Outdoor music. Free. elmhurstcitycentre.com.

Aurora's Wednesdays at the Plaza: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Millennium Plaza, 21 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora. Blues on the Fox Preservation Band will perform. Plus, food trucks and more. Free. auroradowntown.org/millennium-plaza/.

Cary Cruise Nights: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at West Main Street and Jandus Road off Route 14, Cary. Corvette night. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Wednesdays in the Woods Evening Concert with 7th heaven: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Food and drinks for purchase. Free admission. www.winpark.org.

Elk Grove Rotary Fest: 6 to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 12-13; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 14; 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, June 15; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive, Elk Grove Village. Music from Lava Rock at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press at 9:30 p.m. Friday, 16 Candles at 10 p.m. Saturday and Chicago Tribute Anthology at 6 p.m. Sunday. Carnival, beer tent, raffles, food vendors, car show, special-needs day and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. elkgroverotaryfest.com/.

Itasca Family Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Usher Park, Irving Park Road and Walnut Street, Itasca. Off the Charts cover band will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Lake Villa-Lindenhurst Live Music in the Parks: 7 to 8:30 Wednesday, June 12. Sushi Roll will perform at Parkman Pavilion, 2200 E. Grass Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and coolers. Food and beverages available for purchase. Free admission. lake-villa.org or lindenhurstparks.org.

River Rhapsody Concert Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Batavia Riverwalk, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Brass from the Past will perform. Free. bataviaparks.org.

Summer Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Montgomery Park, River Street and Mill Street, Montgomery. Wild Daisy will perform. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Sponsored by The Fox Valley Park District. Free. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Wednesday Night Live: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Pavilion at the Hanover Park Sports Complex, 1200 Sycamore, Hanover Park. Final Say will perform. Bring lawn chairs and refreshments. Free. hpil.org.

Capannari Ice Cream's Movies Under the Stars: 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Centennial Green, Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect. "How to Train Your Dragon 3" will be shown. Bring blankets and snacks. Free admission. capannaris.com/events.

Life on the Farm House Tour: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays through June 30 at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Explore an 1890s farm and tour the farmhouse museum. Tours begin on the hour. Free. dupageforest.org/kline-creek-farm.

Warrenville Lunchtime Live!: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Cerny Park, Forestview and River road, Warrenville. Children's music concerts with Miss Liz Music. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

WSEC Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 13, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Theme is squad car night. See hundreds of cars and vendors. Live music from The Flat Cats on the South Stage and Danhattans on the North Stage. Free. westmontevents.com.

Libertyville Days Festival: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13; 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15; and 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at 135 W. Church St., Libertyville. "Moon Mission, Libertyville Days" celebrates the 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon. Music from Gooroos at 8 p.m. Thursday, Sneezy at 8 p.m. Friday, Foolhouse at 8 p.m. Saturday and Ivy Ford at noon Sunday. Carnival rides, parade, arts and crafts, food and a beer garden. Free admission. libciviccenter.org.

Lake Forest Concerts in the Square: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 256 Market Square, Lake Forest. Wild Daisy will perform. Sponsored by Lake Forest Parks and Recreation, the events feature food and family activities. Free. www.cityoflakeforest.com.

Sounds of Summer Towne Square Spotlights: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, Palatine. The Tenors 3 will perform. Pack a picnic and bring lawn chairs or a blanket. Free. palatineparks.org.

Cary Summer Concert Series: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Lions Park band shell, 1200 Silver Lake Road, Cary. Billy Croft and the 5-Alarm will perform. Free. carypark.com.

Concert in Settlers' Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Settlers Park, 15251 S. Van Dyke Road, Plainfield. Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform. Free. plainfield-il.org.

Rockin' in the Park 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. 52nd Street will perform, plus food and beverage tents on the park's great lawn and a musical fireworks display after the show. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

St. Charles Park District Concerts in the Park: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Rosie & the Rivets will perform. In the event of rain, the concert will be canceled. Free. stcparks.org.

Summer Sounds on the Green: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Village Green Amphitheater, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. Hopper Jazztet will perform. Bring a picnic, chairs or blanket. Seating is first come, first served. Free. hoffmanestatesarts.com.

Music at Mayslake: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St., Oak Brook. WDCB Jazz presents Elmhurst College Jazz Band. Ticket proceeds will go to the restoration of historic Mayslake Hall. For ages 12 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. $15. Register at (630) 206-9566 or at dupageforest.org.

Wheaton Municipal Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. "Color By Numbers" concert. Free. wheatonmunicipalband.org.