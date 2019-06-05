Feder: Garry Meier to fill in for Mancow on WLS

Radio Hall of Famer Garry Meier will soon be heard again on WLS 890-AM, the Cumulus Media news/talk station, Robert Feder writes.

This time Meier will appear as a guest on Mancow Muller's morning show June 21 and then fill in for Muller the full week of June 24, according to Stephanie Tichenor, program director of WLS.

