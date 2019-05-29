blink-182, Slayer, Raconteurs, Village People to play Riot Fest 15th anniversary

hello

Mark Hoppus and blink-182 are tapped to headline Riot Fest in Chicago's Douglas Park Sept. 13-15. Associated Press file photo, 2017

Fifteen years and still going strong!

Riot Fest's lineup announcement Wednesday morning shows why the Chicago music festival in mid-September still lives up to its reputation for eclectic draws and crowd-pleasing performances.

After postponing last year's appearance because of health issues, blink-182 takes a top slot at this year's fest, stepping up alongside Slayer, The Raconteurs, Rise Against, Violent Femmes, Descendents, GWAR, Manchester Orchestra, Village People, Less Than Jake, Pennywise, Andrew W.K., Senses Fail, Anti-Flag, Bob Mould, Guided By Voices and many more.

And in true Riot Fest fashion, expect full album playthroughs, too, as The Flaming Lips performs "Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots" and Ween plays "The Mollusk." Also included are Taking Back Sunday's "Tell All Your Friends" and "Louder Now," Dashboard Confessional's "The Places You Have Come To Fear The Most," AVAIL with "Over The James," and Against Me! with "Reinventing Axl Rose" and "Transgender Dysphoria Blues."

Riot Fest celebrates its 15th anniversary Sept. 13-15 at Chicago's Douglas Park.

See the full lineup and get tickets at riotfest.org.