22 suburban, city craft beer fests to keep you sipping through summer

The Tri-City Craft Brew Festival returns to St. Charles on Saturday, June 8. Courtesy of Tri-City Craft Brew Festival

Grayslake's 7th Annual Craft Beer Festival features more than 60 craft beers and local restaurants on Whitney Street Saturday, June 1. Courtesy of Grayslake Craft Beer Festival

Summer got its unofficial start Memorial Day weekend, meaning outdoor beer fests are right around the corner.

Grayslake starts things off Saturday, June 1, with brew festivals scheduled the week after in Lombard, Palatine and St. Charles.

Here's a look at 22 fests that will give beer lovers the chance to sample local and national brews through Labor Day.

Grayslake's 7th Annual Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1, on Whitney Street, Grayslake. Features more than 60 craft beers and local restaurants. Proceeds benefit the scholarship funds of the Grayslake Chamber of Commerce and the Exchange Club of Grayslake. VIP tickets are $65 (limited quantities available); regular admission is $35 (prior to the event) and $45 on the day of the event. grayslakechamber.com.

Hyde Park Brew Fest: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Harper Court, 5235 S. Harper Court, Chicago. Free admission. For beer-sampling tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Chicago Ale Fest: 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Butler Field in Grant Park, Chicago. The 2019 Chicago Ale Fest -- Summer Edition will feature more than 200 craft beers, music, games and food trucks. $69 for entry at 2 p.m.; $59 for entry at 3 p.m. chicagoalefest.com.

Salt Creek Brew Fest: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Twin Lakes, 1200 E. Twin Lakes Drive, Palatine. Sample beers from a variety of vendors. $15 preregistration; $20 at the door. saltcreekpd.com.

Lombard Ale Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lilacia Park, 150 S. Park Ave., Lombard. More than 80 seasonal craft beers from around the country and food trucks will be on tap at this annual festival. Online tickets: $59 for entry at noon, $49 for entry at 1 p.m. lombardalefest.com.

8th Annual Craft Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Village Plaza, 300 Plaza Circle, Mundelein. Mundelein Community Connection and Tighthead Brewing Company will host. Tickets: $45 regular admission prior to the event; $50 day of the event; $15 designated driver. mundeleincommunityconnection.org.

Tri-City Craft Brew Festival: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Lincoln Park, off Fourth and Main streets, St. Charles. The third annual fest features more than 80 craft beers and ciders, food trucks, entertainment and vendor booths. Fundraising event for St. Charles Breakfast Rotary Club. VIP for $65, includes early admission at noon, exclusive beer pours and food from noon to 1 p.m., commemorative pint glass and more. $45, $18 for designated driver; online fees apply. facebook.com/TriCityBrewFest/.

Solstice Hop & Vine Fest: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Celebrate summer with a selection of wines, brews and food. Proceeds benefit the Schaumburg Park Foundation. $30. schaumburgparkfoundation.org/solstice.

Hopp on the Vine: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Foxfire, 17 W. State St., Geneva. Taste local craft beers and multiple wines, as well as appetizers. $40 for wine and beer tastings and appetizers; $45 at the door. foxfiregeneva.com.

Morton Arboretum's Craft Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Taste local favorites while enjoying the arboretum; bring a blanket or chair. Advance tickets: $65-$75 VIP, general admission $45-$55, designated driver $15. It's $5 more on the day of. mortonarb.org.

Craft Beer & Wine Festival: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Sample more than 60 different beers and wines from regional brewers. Also features food and music by Semple. A portion of the proceeds benefit the PURSUIT adult day program. $34-$45. beerwinefestival.com.

Pub in the Park: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Fifth annual craft beer fest features 50 craft breweries and home brewers with samples, food trucks and music. Online tickets: VIP hour from 3 to 4 p.m. for $65; general admission $45; designated driver $15. At the gate, it's an additional $10. pubinthepark.org.

Naperville Ale Fest: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. More than 200 American craft beers, music, food from area restaurants and food trucks and Christmas in July specialty tent. $49 (1 to 5 p.m.); VIP tickets for $99 allow entry at noon. napervillealefest.com.

Barrington Brew Fest: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, near the Metra station in downtown Barrington. Live music by Barrington-based classic rock cover band Second Time Around. Food and music sponsored by the Barrington Area Council on Aging. All proceeds benefit seniors. $40-$80; designated driver $20-$30. www.barringtonbrewfest.com.

Graue Mill Craft Beer Tasting: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at the Graue Mill and Museum, 3800 S. York Road, Oak Brook. Fourth annual event presented in conjunction with SavWay Fine Wines & Spirits. For ages 21 and older. Advance tickets recommended by mailing a check for $50 to Graue Mill & Museum, 3800 York Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523; include your email address. www.grauemill.org.

Chicago Craft Beer and Pizza Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, on Lincoln Avenue between Addison and Roscoe, Chicago. Highlights include tastings from more than 35 breweries, music and more. Advance tickets are $40, $50 for VIP tickets. Tickets, if still available, go up $10 at the gate. $20 for designated driver. www.chicagoevents.com.

Bags, Brews and BBQ: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in front of Wilder Mansion, 175 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Food trucks, games and a mobile beverage truck (beer, wine and mixed drinks). Must be 21 or older. Free admission. www.epd.org.

Wheaton Brew Fest: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., Wheaton. Annual outdoor craft beer fest features brews, entertainment and food from Wheaton restaurants. Fool House performs at 2:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older. A portion of proceeds benefits CASA. VIP admission for $75 at noon; designated driver VIP is $35. General admission is $50; designated driver is $20. wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Elgin Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Riverside Promenade, off Riverside Drive, Elgin. Elgin Breakfast Rotary fundraiser featuring music, regional breweries and restaurants. VIP early entrance from noon to 1 p.m. for $60. $40 regular admission; designated driver $15. www.elgincraftbeerfest.com.

Blues, Brews & BBQ: 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Petersen Park, 4300 Petersen Park Road, McHenry. Rotary Club of McHenry fundraising event features music, barbecue and other food options, craft beer and more. New this year: a VIP tent for $75 per person. Online tickets are $7 by Aug. 12; $10 at the gate. Free for kids 12 and younger. www.mrbbb.com.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Walk the one-mile partially wooded, paved path while visiting various regional brewers along the trail. Features games, music, food and regional craft beers at this 21-and-older event. Dog-friendly but a leash is required. Tickets are $45 and include a souvenir glass and 4-ounce tastes from each brewer. It's $15 for a designated driver including a souvenir glass for free water and soda. A $55 Gold Pass includes early entry at noon. www.mccdistrict.org.

The Northshore Wine, Beer and Cigar Festival: 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, on Church Street, Libertyville. Presented by the Libertyville Sunrise Rotary, the annual fest features more than 100 craft beer and wine selections, cigar sampling and food vendors. General admission is $40 in advance, $50 the day of the event. VIP package is $160, and includes early admission, $100 beverage credit and a $20 raffle ticket. Designated drivers admitted free. northshorewineandbeerfest.com.