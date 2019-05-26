Weekend picks: Catch D.L. Hughley at Schaumburg's Improv

D.L. Hughley performs at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. Associated Press, 2019

A comedy king

Catch up with comedian D.L. Hughley ("The Original Kings of Comedy," "D.L. Hughley Breaks the News") when he closes out a series of standup shows this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $38 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Arts in the park

More than 130 artists display and sell their work as part of the 32nd annual Prairie Arts Festival Fine Art & Fine Craft Exhibition and Sale this weekend on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free admission. (847) 895-3600 or prairiecenter.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Splash zone

Dust off your swimsuits for the summer season since it's the Opening Weekend of the water park Hurricane Harbor at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. $57.99-$79.99. (847) 249-1776 or sixflags.com/greatamerica. Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this weekend.

Racecourse specials

Arlington International Racecourse has a full roster of events to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the Underwater Utopia Family Day featuring Arlington Heights Community Day (family activities and rides) Sunday and Memorial Day Racing & Entertainment Monday at 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $8-$10; $4 youth (specialty discounts on select days). (847) 385-7500 or arlingtonpark.com. Gates open at noon.

Tribute to Elgin artist

Fellow theater artists pay tribute to Elgin dancer, choreographer, costumer and wig/makeup artist Dennis Taylor during the last day of a three-day mini-fest this weekend at the Elgin Art Showcase. Proceeds benefit the Dennis Taylor Scholarship Foundation for the Performing Arts, which awards grants to high school seniors majoring in the performing arts in college. Sunday's production is A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters." 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at 164 Division St., Elgin. $15 for the first performance, $10 for each additional event. (847) 697-4005.

Chicago premiere

Firebrand Theatre presents "Queen of the Mist," a musical by composer/lyricist/writer Michael John LaChiusa about Anna Edson Taylor, who in 1901 was the first person to survive a trip over Niagara Falls in a barrel she designed. Previews at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $25, $55. See firebrandtheatre.org.

Austen's matchmaker

A well-meaning, young socialist meddles in the romantic lives of her friends and acquaintances in Lifeline Theatre's stage version of Jane Austen's "Emma." Ensemble member Phil Timberlake adapted the 19th-century comedy. Previews at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at 6912 N. Glenwood Ave., Chicago. $20-$40. (773) 761-4477 or lifelinetheatre.com.

New, old friends

Steel Beam Theatre founding artistic director Donna Steele returns to St. Charles to co-star in "The Savannah Sipping Society," a comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It centers on four middle-aged, Southern women whose chance meeting during an impromptu happy hour leads them to "jump-start their lives." 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, and through June 16 at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com.

Symphonic cirque

The Chicago Philharmonic combines once again with Cirque de la Symphonie for a classical music concert combined with amazing circus acts on Sunday at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 201 E. Randolph Drive, Chicago. $35-$125. (312) 334-7777 or chicagophilharmonic.org. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26

Concert highlights

Tomorrow's Alliance Community Rocks USO Benefit concert featuring St. Jupiter, Blu Vision, Ashley & Simpson and Tomorrow's Alliance: Noon Sunday, May 26, at the Westmont Red, White and BBQ Festival, 700 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. westmontbbq.com.

Rosie and The Rivets: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free; parking $10. (630) 668-5161 or cantigny.org.

Afterlife Sunset Sessions MDW Edition featuring Tsunami, Bobby De Maria, Dj Cross, Chris-U, DJ JL, Davey B and BLK out: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Potter's Place/Two-Nine Martini Lounge, 29 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. pottersplacenaperville.com.

James Kahil: 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Q-Bar Glendale Heights, 2240 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights. $8. (630) 893-9346 or qbarglendaleheights.com.

Robert Walker, Christian Valencia, Cate Cahill: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Wire, 6815 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $8. (708) 669-9473 or wireismusic.com.

