Festivals: Parades, ceremonies and more mark Memorial Day 2019 in the suburbs

Festivals this weekend

College of Lake County Memorial Day ceremony: Noon Friday, May 24, in Café Willow, College of Lake County, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. The keynote speaker will be Kristine Breault, a retired senior chief petty officer, U.S. Navy. Following the ceremony, there will be a luncheon for veterans in Café Willow; refreshments will be served in CLC's new veterans lounge. (847) 543-2293 or clcillinois.edu/military.

Westmont Red White & BBQ: 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25; and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Ty Warner Park, 800 N. Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Barbecue competition, carnival rides, and craft and commercial vendors. Free admission. www.WestmontBBQ.com.

Downtown Downers Grove Summer Nights Classic Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Main and Curtiss, Downers Grove. Features cars that are at least 25 years old and entertainment at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Train Station. Free. www.downtowndg.org.

Vintage Rides Car Show: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 24, on Front Street between Hale Street and Cross, Wheaton. Classic cars, motorcycles and trucks. There will be a DJ spinning tunes. Free. www.downtownwheaton.com.

Wheaton French Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in municipal parking lot 3, Main and Liberty, Wheaton. Family-friendly events feature fresh produce, meats and flowers, music, crafts and food. Free admission. www.wheatonchamber.com/events.

The Barrington Art Festival returns for its 10th year to the village's downtown over Memorial Day weekend. - Courtesy of village of Barrington

Barrington Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at Cook and Station streets, Barrington. Showcases the works of more than 100 juried artists in a variety of mediums. Includes music, food and kids' activities. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

Prairie Arts Festival Fine Art & Fine Craft Exhibition and Sale: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, on the grounds of the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. About 130 artists. Entertainment on three stages, food truck court and children's art activities. Free admission. www.villageofschaumburg.com.

Randolph Street Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, at 1341 W. Randolph St., Chicago. The vintage lifestyle experience/market hosts a summer kickoff featuring shopping, tips from interior designers, music, food, a petting zoo and more. $10 for adults, $12 at the gate; $5 for students and seniors; free for kids 12 and younger. www.randolphstreetmarket.com.

St. Charles Fine Art Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 26, along Riverside Avenue in downtown St. Charles. Features the work of 100 juried artists in various media. Walk to the 1st Street Plaza for the "Paint the Pavement" chalk art festival. Free. www.downtownstcharles.org.

Chicago Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying ceremony: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Daley Plaza and State Street, 50 W. Washington St., and State and Lake Streets, Chicago. A wreath-laying ceremony will be followed by the parade, which steps off at noon and proceeds south on State Street from Lake Street to Van Buren Street. Free. chicago.gov/dcase.

Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, along Kirchoff Road in downtown Rolling Meadows. Parade steps off at 11 a.m. from Meadow Drive and travels along Kirchoff followed by a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. at the Veterans' Memorial monument and carillon. Free. www.cityrm.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Mount Prospect Train Depot, east commuter parking lot, at the corner of Northwest Highway and Emerson Street, Mount Prospect. View classic cars. Free. facebook.com/BMBcruisenights.

Grayslake Illinois Late Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, May 25, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Antiques and crafts. $7; free for kids 12 and younger with a paying adult. Free parking. www.facebook.com/events/384121522358613.

Geneva French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, in downtown Geneva. Vendors at this open-air market will be selling vegetables, fruits, flowers, oils, cheeses, tea, baked goods, pasta, homemade soaps, apparel and art. Free admission. www.geneva.il.us.

Streamwood Memorial Day Observance: 11 a.m. Sunday, May 26, at Veteran's Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road, Streamwood. Overnight vigil wraps up with a Memorial Day Ceremony honoring all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country. Includes area veteran's organizations. www.streamwood.org.

Dundee Memorial Day Parade: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The annual parade begins at Immanuel Lutheran Church, at Van Buren and Route 72, in East Dundee, heads west on Main Street and ends with a short ceremony at Grafelman Park in West Dundee. Free. (847) 428-9006.

Outdoor Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Cantigny Park Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Rosie & The Rivets perform. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. Free with $10 parking. www.cantigny.org.

Parkway Bank Park's Memorial Day Cookout: 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The cookout will feature music from rock tribute band Infinity and Beatles tribute band Kaleidoscope Eyes plus food and drink tents from the park's restaurants. Fireworks follow the concert. Free admission. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/memorial-day-cookout-2019.

Mundelein Summer Concert Series: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Kracklauer Park, 116 N. Lake St., Mundelein. Free. (847) 949-3200.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer, 2018 Members of Boy Scout Troop 159 carry a large flag during last year's Memorial Day parade in Arlington Heights.

Addison Memorial Day Events: 8 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Addison Village Hall, 1 Friendship Plaza, Addison. Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High School; Veterans Resource Fair from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Indian Trail Junior High; Community March from Indian Trail to St. Paul Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; flag posting at St. Paul Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.; observance at St. Paul Cemetery at 10 a.m.; and a VFW Memorial Day Ceremony at village hall at 11 a.m. Free admission. (630) 543-4100.

Elgin Memorial Day service: Various times and locations. Starts at 8:45 a.m. with a Catholic Mass at Mount Hope Cemetery, 1001 Villa St., the 9:15 a.m. service at Lakewood Memorial Park, 30W730 Route 20, is followed by a ceremony at Elgin Veterans Memorial Park, 270 N. Grove, at 9:45 a.m., paying tribute to veterans interred at sea. At 11 a.m., there is a ceremony at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd., Elgin. This year's program will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day. The 11 a.m. ceremony features the Elgin Master Chorale and Northwest Bible Baptist Academy. After the program, ask Civil War historian Ken Gough about the Civil War era graves in the cemetery. A free shuttle bus will pick up riders at the main gate and east gate before and after the service. Free. www.elginmemorialday.org.

Round Lake Area Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at 111 E. Main St., Round Lake Park. Parade kicks off at 10 a.m., heads west along Route 134 to Cedar Lake Road, turns north and ends at the Round Lake Beach Memorial at Route 134 and Cedar Lake Road. Ceremony at the memorial. The event is expected to end around noon. Free. (847) 546-2002 or www.rlchamber.org.

Mundelein Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:15 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade forms at the Mundelein Metra Station, 205 N. Archer Ave. American Legion Post #867 and the village invite all area veterans to participate in the remembrance ceremony and parade. The parade ends at Memorial Park about 10 a.m. when Mayor Steve Lentz will speak. Free. (847) 949-3200.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer, 2018 Cars and military vehicles made their way along Dunton Avenue during last year's Memorial Day parade in Arlington Heights.

Arlington Heights 100th Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, steps off at Sigwalt and Arlington Heights Road, in front of Village Hall, and travels on Sigwalt west to Dunton, north on Dunton to Euclid, west on Euclid to Chestnut, south on Chestnut to Memorial Park, where a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Free. www.ahpd.org/events/20190527.

Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Third and York streets in Elmhurst City Centre and proceeds to the Elmhurst Veterans Memorial in Wilder Park, 175 S. Prospect Ave. The 101st annual parade and post-parade military ceremony. Free. chambermaster.elmhurstchamber.org/events.

Grayslake Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, near the Grayslake Central High School parking lot on Lake Street, Grayslake. Parade will travel south on Lake to Junior Avenue and east to Memorial Park. A service follows the parade. Free. (847) 223-8515.

Itasca Memorial Day Parade: 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, from the intersection of Bryn Mawr and Catalpa to Usher Park, 203 S. Walnut, Itasca. A memorial service begins after the parade at Usher Park, courtesy of the VFW Post 5167. Parade awards announced after the service. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Libertyville Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade steps off at the Metra station at 200 Lake St. and heads to Cook Park, where the ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at the Legion Hall, 715 N. Milwaukee Ave. Free. www.libertyville.com.

Mount Prospect Memorial Day Parade: 9:40 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., to Lions Park, 411 S. Maple St., Mount Prospect. The parade runs south on Emerson Street, to Lincoln Street, to the Veteran's Memorial Band Shell at Lions Park for a ceremony, sponsored by Prospect V.F.W. 1337 and American Legion 525. Free. vfw1337.us or www.mountprospect.org.

Hanover Park Memorial Day Observance Ceremony: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Hanover Park Village Hall, 2121 W. Lake St., Hanover Park. The Hanover Park Veterans Committee hosts the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony in Veterans Memorial Plaza in front of the Municipal Building. Free. (630) 823- 5611 or www.hpil.org.

Hoffman Estates Memorial Day Program: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 27, at the Hoffman Estates Police Department, 411 W. Higgins Road, Hoffman Estates. Hosted by the Veterans Memorial Commission, the program begins at 10 a.m. with an honor guard, floral tribute and the playing of taps, finishing at 10:30 a.m. The program will continue in Schaumburg at 10:45 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Road, and include music and recognition of veterans. Weather permitting, hot dogs will be served in the church grove. Bring lawn chairs. Free admission. www.hoffmanestates.org.

Lake Zurich Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, begins at American Legion Post 964 Hall, 51 Lions Drive, and proceeds to the Veterans Monument at 200 Mohawk Trail, Lake Zurich. Parade and ceremony to pay tribute to fallen heroes and veterans. All veterans are welcome to march in the parade. The community is invited to share in the observance of Laying of the Wreath. Free. www.alpost964il.org.

Lincolnshire Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive, Lincolnshire. An event and ceremony honoring those who served our country. Free. www.lincolnshireil.gov.

Lindenhurst Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Lindenhurst Village Hall, 2301 E. Sand Lake Road, Lindenhurst. Ceremony will include Police Explorer Post 2008 Color Guard, VFW Post 4308 and more. Keynote speaker is Major General James Mukoyama Jr. Free. www.lindenhurstil.org.

Lisle Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Lisle Junior High School, 5211 Center Ave., Lisle. Veterans of Foreign Wars Ross Bishop Memorial Post 5696 hosts the parade, which proceeds down Main Street to School Street, ending at the Lisle Veterans Memorial. After ceremonies at the veterans memorial and Lisle Cemetery, a community picnic will be held on the grounds of the Museums at Lisle Station Park. Free admission. www.villageoflisle.org.

Palatine Memorial Day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 27, in Palatine. Palatine American Legion Post 690 is sponsoring a Memorial Day parade and other activities beginning at 10 a.m., with a service at Hillside Cemetery, on Smith Street, followed by a parade. The parade will start at 10:15 a.m. at Cornell Avenue and Smith Street. Following the parade, there will be a short program at the Veterans Memorial and another ceremony at the Legion Memorial in Towne Square, 150 W. Palatine Road, at 12:15 p.m. Community members are invited to the American Legion following the ceremonies. Free. www.alpost690.us.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018 The St. Charles East High School band performs during last year's Memorial Day parade in St. Charles.

St. Charles Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, starting at Sixth and Main streets and continuing to Riverside Avenue, ending at the Freedom Shrine in St. Charles. Memorial service led by (Ret.) Lt. Colonel Mark Powell and featuring Mayor Ray Rogina reading the annual proclamation, a keynote address from Army veteran and fireman Drew Perry, and taps. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be inside fire station 1 at 112 N. Riverside Ave. Free. www.stcharlesil.gov.

Wauconda Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27. Parade will step off from Cook Park and end at Memorial Park at Route 176 and Main Street, Wauconda. A remembrance ceremony will follow at noon at the park. Organized by American Legion Post 911. Free. waucondaparade.com.

Waukegan Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, in downtown Waukegan. Parade steps off at the corner of Grand and Genesee Street and ends with a ceremony at Veterans Plaza on Washington and West streets. Free. www.facebook.com/post281.

Wheaton Memorial Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Memorial Park in downtown Wheaton. Led by Wheaton police and fire departments and ending at Wheaton Cemetery with an 11 a.m. ceremony led by American Legion Post 76. Parade begins at the corner of Hale and Wesley streets, proceeds west on Wesley Street, then south on West Street to Memorial Park at the intersection of West Union Avenue and North Hale Street. Free. americanlegionpost76.org.

Wheeling Memorial Day parade: Steps off at 10 a.m. from Sam's Club, 1055 McHenry Road, Wheeling. Free. www.wheelignil.gov.

Cary Memorial Day parade: 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 28, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, First Street and Three Oaks Road and proceeds south on First Street and ends with a ceremony at Cary Veterans Park. Free. www.caryillinois.com.

Barrington Memorial Day parade and ceremony: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, on Park Avenue and proceeds to Evergreen Cemetery for a Remembrance Ceremony. Join the community in honoring veterans and those who lost their lives serving our country. Free. www.365barrington.com/events/barrington-memorial-day-parade.

Naperville Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Jackson Avenue and West Street in Naperville. Proceeds east to Washington Street, north to Benton, and east to the Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church parking lot. Free. www.napervillememorialdayparade.com.

Elk Grove Village Memorial Day Ceremony: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Elk Grove Park District Pavilion Gym, 1000 Wellington Ave., Elk Grove Village. Hosted by the village, with the support of American Legion Post 216, VFW Post 9284 and its Ladies Auxiliary, the ceremony will include placing of wreaths by community organizations, a flag-folding ceremony, a gun salute and a performance. Refreshments to follow. Free. (847) 357-4040 or www.elkgrove.org.

Crystal Lake Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, in downtown Crystal Lake. Head east on Franklin Avenue, north on Williams Street, and west on Woodstock Street to Union Cemetery for a memorial service. Hosted by Crystal Lake American Legion Post 171. Free. www.crystallake.org.

Des Plaines Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Lake Park Memorial Pavillion, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. A ceremony celebrating Memorial Day. Free. www.desplaines.org.

Fox Lake Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, May 27, at the Fox Lake Veterans Memorial at the Fox Lake Metra Train Station, Grand Avenue and Nippersink Drive, Fox Lake. Ceremony features veterans from American Legion Post 703 and American Legion Auxiliary Post, as well as village dignitaries. Free. (847) 587-2323.

Huntley Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. Starts at the municipal complex, 10987 Main St., heads west on Main Street to Woodstock Street and turns right to head north to the Huntley American Legion Post 673. After the parade, there will be a short ceremony. Free. www.huntley.il.us.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2018 Symbolic items are placed in a wreath during last year's Lake Villa Memorial Day ceremony in Lehmann Park.

Lake Villa Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27. The Memorial Service happens in front of VFW Post 4308, 130 E. Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Parade at noon, steps off from Palombi Middle School, 133 McKinley Ave., and ends at the VFW. The parade will be led by the Lake Villa VFW Color Guard. After the parade, around 1 p.m., a Memorial Service will be held at Lehmann Park, 89 Cedar Ave. After the service, refreshments including hot dogs and chips will be served at the VFW. If weather is inclement, services will be held in the VFW. Free. lake-villa.org.

Wood Dale Memorial Day Parade: 11 a.m. Monday, May 27, from Addison Road and Elizabeth Drive, Wood Dale. Parade proceeds north on Addison to Irving Park Road and east on Irving Park to the Veterans Memorial at 269 W. Irving Park Road, where a wreath-laying ceremony and 21-gun salute will take place with VFW Tioga Post 2149. Free. www.wooddale.com.

Aurora Memorial Day Parade: Noon Monday, May 27, at South River and Benton, Aurora. Proceeds east on Benton, north on Broadway, west on Downer Place and ends at River Street. Free. www.aurora-il.org.

Carol Stream Memorial Day service: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial Plaza, Carol Stream Town Center, Lies Road and Gary Avenue. Features Carol Stream VFW Post 10396. Free. www.csparks.org.

Gurnee Memorial Day Ceremony: Noon Monday, May 27, at the Veterans Memorial outside the Gurnee Police Station, 100 O'Plaine Road, Gurnee. Gurnee American Legion Post 771 will host the annual event. Free. (847) 244-9282 or www.gurneeamericanlegion.org.

Lombard Memorial Day: Noon Monday, May 27, at Veterans Memorial in Common Park, St. Charles and Grace, in the Sunken Garden, Lombard. The Lombard Historical Society will present "Letters and Stories From the Fronts." Members of the Lombard VFW, VietNow and the Lombard American Legion will participate. Wreath-laying ceremony at the Lombard Memorial Marker containing names of Lombard residents who served or were killed in the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I and II, and Vietnam. Free. villageoflombard.org.

Memorial Day Remembered: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Kline Creek Farm, 1N600 County Farm Road, West Chicago. Observe Memorial Day with a ceremony rooted in the history and traditions of the late 1800s. Free. www.dupageforest.org.

Island Lake Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony: 2:45 to 4 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Veterans Park, 432 W. State Road, Island Lake. The 2019 ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom will feature TAPS, the national anthem, pipes and drums music and special remarks. In addition, the refurbished Bell Helicopter AH-1F Cobra gunship that served in Vietnam will be rededicated. Free. www.villageofislandlake.com.

Outdoor Concert: 3 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Cantigny Park Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Wayne Messmer performs favorites from such artists as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. Free with $10 parking. www.cantigny.org.

Broken Oar's Car and Bike Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at Broken Oar, 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington. Bring your custom and classic cars, trucks and bikes; all makes and models welcome. Free. www.brokenoar.com/events.

Downers Grove Park District Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Veterans Memorial Pavilion in Fishel Park, on Grove Street in Downers Grove. Music, plus food, wine and beer available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, food and nonalcoholic beverages. Free admission. www.dgparks.org.

Taste of Wheaton returns next week with carnival rides and more. - Courtesy of John Emmel, Central DuPage Camera Club

Taste of Wheaton: 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 30; 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 31; 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Memorial Park, 208 W. Union Ave., and other locations in Wheaton. Carnival rides, food, entertainment, family-friendly games and crafts, a beer garden, a business expo, the Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K/10K and a half-mile Zippity Zoo Run, art and craft vendors and Art in the Park. Free admission. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/taste/.

Gilberts Community Days: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 30-31; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Towne Centre Park, Route 72 and Center Drive, Gilberts. Carnival rides, entertainment, food, children's activities and more. Kids Zone from noon to 4 p.m. on the weekend. Car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. www.gilbertscommunitydays.com.

"Rockin' in the Park" 2019 Free Summer Concert Series: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Music from The Four C Notes. Food and beverage tents and a musical fireworks display. Free. www.rosemont.com/thepark/entertainment/rockin-in-the-park-2019.

Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Lincoln Park, Main and Fifth streets, St. Charles. Students at both St. Charles high schools host this concert honoring a former student for his commitment to family, friends, school and community service. Donations will be accepted to the Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund. tylerbrettcaruso.com.