'70s hard rockers Bad Company to close out Ribfest in Naperville

hello

Bad Company will headline the final night of Ribfest on Saturday, July 6, in Naperville. Courtesy of Ribfest

What music genre holds mass appeal in Naperville? '70s hard rock.

Fans of the era will live out their "Rock 'n' roll fantasy" when Bad Company plays the last night of Ribfest and what will very likely be the festival's last night in Naperville's Knoch Park.

Ribfest organizers aren't exactly making waves with their headliner for the fest's final night on July 6. Bad Company original frontman Paul Rodgers got top billing at Ribfest only four years ago.

But the English band will cater to the nostalgia around this summer's Ribfest, celebrated as the "Last Nights at Knoch." After a 32-year run in Naperville, Ribfest organizers are finalizing plans to move the Fourth of July tradition to Romeoville next year.

"Ribfest will have a new home in 2020, and this final night at Knoch Park, we want to rock out and remember all the good times," Ribfest co-chairman Pete Paulsen said in a statement Thursday. "We explored other genres and other artists, but Bad Company is just ideal. We're excited."

Bad Company found chart-topping success with its self-titled debut album in 1974 and the singles "Can't Get Enough," "Movin' On" and "Bad Company."

"Classic rock 'n' roll put Naperville Ribfest on the map for Chicagoland music festivals," Ribfest co-chairwoman Sandy Rocush said in a statement. "There's no better way to celebrate an enduring philanthropic music event than to host Bad Company."

The Exchange Club of Naperville runs Ribfest to raise money for charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence. The festival has donated more than $17.5 million toward those causes over more than three decades.

Naperville Park District informed Ribfest organizers last summer that Ribfest must find a new venue for 2020 and beyond because of planned Knoch Park improvements, including a new softball field and likely a synthetic turf field for sports such as soccer and lacrosse.

Also set to perform at Ribfest this summer are British punk rock pioneer Bily Idol on Wednesday, July 3, and country singer-songwriter Brantley Gilbert and Naperville native Joe Hanson on Friday, July 5.

Concert tickets are available at Ribfest.net.