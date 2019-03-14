Concerts: The Blue Stones, Bronze Radio Return, Anthony Gomes and more
Softspoken, So Soon, The Truth, OUTDrejas: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
Plain White T's, Lucky Boys Confusion, Fairview, Tiny Kingdoms: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$30; $75 for VIP. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.
Recycled Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $39-$48. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org.
American Idiots, Invictus, Misstep Forward: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.
Sham Rock and Roll featuring The Headspins, Solution Unsatisfactory, Take the Reins, Get Up and Go: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Sugar Skull, 9743 Franklin Ave., Franklin Park. $5. (847) 916-2690 or sugarskullchi.com.
Don't Speak: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.
Hairbangers Ball, Loveblast: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$28. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.
Foghat: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Bronze Radio Return, Wildermiss: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.
Anthony Gomes: 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Contorno: 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$25. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Hedgehog and the Fox, Bad Behavior Club: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.
FitzGerald's St. Patrick's Day Fest featuring Cannonball, The Belvederes, The Mayer School Irish Dancers, The Dooley Brothers, Fitz & the Celts: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10 at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Totally Cashed Patty's Day featuring Blood People, Beach Party, Totally Cashed, Pylons, Johnny Yuma, The Phonographs, Blind Shrines and more: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.
Moonshine Bandits: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Offshoot, Blameless Lake: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Wishbone North, 3300 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 549-2663 or wishbonenorth.com.
Bright Kid, TREY, Co-Stanza, Cardinal Harbor: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.
Trippin' Billies: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.
The Kings Rising, Eraserhead, OD JO: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at White Tavern, 423 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville. (630) 357-1890 or facebook.com.
Silvie's Punk Fest featuring Welcome to Jonestown, Too Tough To Die, Cheatin at Solitaire, Prison City Brigade: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.
Redhorse CD-release show: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Olde Tyme Inn, 109 S. Main St., Sandwich. (815) 786-9700 or oldtymeinn.com.
Y&T, Veilside: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
The Throwbacks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 25 West Brewing Co., 327 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale. (630) 351-2500 or 25westbrew.com.
Cass McCombs, Sam Evian: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.
One of the Boyzz, The Gingers: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.
Rainbow James, American Grizzly, Quiet Oaks: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.
The Texas Tenors: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $50-$70. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.
The St. Patrick's Day Massacre featuring The Ike Reilly Assassination, Brendan O'Shea: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.
Ezra Collective, Akenya: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.
Chin Up, Kid, Offended by Everything, Cleveland Avenue, When The Sun Sets: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
An Evening with Michael Bublé: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $125-$750. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.
Mike and the Moonpies, David Quinn: 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
NeoRomantics, When We Was Kids, jonfin: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.
Jukebox the Ghost, The Mowgli's, Twin XL: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $25-$28. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.
lowercaseLullaby, Paper Towels, Taco Shock, Calling in Dead: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.
The Blue Stones, The Million Reasons: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.
Kid Breeze, Audrey Valentine, Sarita, Mika Luciano: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.
Jackyl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.
Fletcher Rockwell: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
Mark Morton, Light the Torch, Moon Tooth: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $25-$150. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.
• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.