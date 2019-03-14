Concerts: The Blue Stones, Bronze Radio Return, Anthony Gomes and more

Canada's The Blue Stones play Schubas Tavern with The Million Reasons Wednesday, March 20. Courtesy of The Blue Stones

Softspoken, So Soon, The Truth, OUTDrejas: 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Plain White T's, Lucky Boys Confusion, Fairview, Tiny Kingdoms: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $25-$30; $75 for VIP. (847) 261-0392 or joesliverosemont.com.

Recycled Percussion: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1201 Main St., Batavia. $39-$48. (630) 937-8930 or bataviafineartscentre.org.

American Idiots, Invictus, Misstep Forward: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Penny Road Pub, 545 Penny Road, Barrington. $8. (847) 428-0562 or pennyroadpub.com.

Sham Rock and Roll featuring The Headspins, Solution Unsatisfactory, Take the Reins, Get Up and Go: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Sugar Skull, 9743 Franklin Ave., Franklin Park. $5. (847) 916-2690 or sugarskullchi.com.

Don't Speak: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $7. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

Hairbangers Ball, Loveblast: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $10-$28. (815) 482-2870 or rochaus.com.

Foghat: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Bronze Radio Return, Wildermiss: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $17-$20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Anthony Gomes: 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $12-$15. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Chuck Prophet & the Mission Express, Contorno: 9 p.m. Friday, March 15, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $20-$25. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Hedgehog and the Fox, Bad Behavior Club: 9:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

FitzGerald's St. Patrick's Day Fest featuring Cannonball, The Belvederes, The Mayer School Irish Dancers, The Dooley Brothers, Fitz & the Celts: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10 at the door; $5 for children 12 and younger. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Totally Cashed Patty's Day featuring Blood People, Beach Party, Totally Cashed, Pylons, Johnny Yuma, The Phonographs, Blind Shrines and more: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Burlington Bar, 3425 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. $15. (773) 384-3243 or theburlingtonbar.com.

Moonshine Bandits: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BrauerHouse Live, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $15-$20. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Offshoot, Blameless Lake: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Wishbone North, 3300 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Free. (773) 549-2663 or wishbonenorth.com.

Bright Kid, TREY, Co-Stanza, Cardinal Harbor: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

Trippin' Billies: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. $10. (331) 777-4712 or ticketweb.com.

The Kings Rising, Eraserhead, OD JO: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at White Tavern, 423 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville. (630) 357-1890 or facebook.com.

Silvie's Punk Fest featuring Welcome to Jonestown, Too Tough To Die, Cheatin at Solitaire, Prison City Brigade: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Silvie's Lounge, 1902 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago. $10. (773) 871-6239 or silvieslounge.com.

Redhorse CD-release show: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Olde Tyme Inn, 109 S. Main St., Sandwich. (815) 786-9700 or oldtymeinn.com.

Y&T, Veilside: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

The Throwbacks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at 25 West Brewing Co., 327 Stratford Drive, Bloomingdale. (630) 351-2500 or 25westbrew.com.

Cass McCombs, Sam Evian: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

One of the Boyzz, The Gingers: 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at BrauerHouse, 1000 N. Rohlwing Road, Lombard. $7-$10. (630) 495-2141 or brauerhouse.com.

Rainbow James, American Grizzly, Quiet Oaks: 10 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10-$13. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

The Texas Tenors: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $50-$70. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

The St. Patrick's Day Massacre featuring The Ike Reilly Assassination, Brendan O'Shea: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $25. (773) 525-2501 or lh-st.com.

Ezra Collective, Akenya: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Chin Up, Kid, Offended by Everything, Cleveland Avenue, When The Sun Sets: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

An Evening with Michael Bublé: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $125-$750. (800) 745-3000 or allstatearena.com.

Mike and the Moonpies, David Quinn: 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, at FitzGerald's Nightclub, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $10. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

NeoRomantics, When We Was Kids, jonfin: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 281-4444 or beatkitchen.com.

Jukebox the Ghost, The Mowgli's, Twin XL: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $25-$28. (773) 549-4140 or metrochicago.com.

lowercaseLullaby, Paper Towels, Taco Shock, Calling in Dead: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Evolution Music, 923 Curtiss St., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 541-5022 or evolutionmusicstore.com.

The Blue Stones, The Million Reasons: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Schubas Tavern, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 525-2508 or lh-st.com.

Kid Breeze, Audrey Valentine, Sarita, Mika Luciano: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $10. (773) 278-6600 or subt.net.

Jackyl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $29-$69. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com.

Fletcher Rockwell: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at FitzGerald's Sidebar, 6615 Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. $5. (708) 788-2118 or fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.

Mark Morton, Light the Torch, Moon Tooth: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $25-$150. (312) 666-6775 or bottomlounge.com.

• Information is provided by entertainment venues. Check with the venue before purchasing tickets. For more concert listings or to add an event, visit dailyherald.com/calendar.