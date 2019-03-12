'Fifty Shades' author signing new book May 3 in Naperville

"The Mister" is the newest book by author E.L. James, who wrote "Fifty Shades of Grey." She's scheduled to sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

E.L. James, author of "Fifty Shades of Grey" is set to visit Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 to promote her new book, "The Mister" with a book signing. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville describes "Fifty Shades of Grey" as "a true cultural phenomenon." And Anderson's knows books.

Now the author behind the phenomenon, E.L. James, is scheduled to visit the store for a May 3 book signing promoting her new romance novel, "The Mister."

James is set to greet the public beginning at 7 p.m. at the store, 123 W. Jefferson Ave. Fans can get tickets, which include a copy of "The Mister," a place in the book signing line and a service fee, for $20.66 at ELJamesAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

James is visiting the store to share her latest book, which tells of the passion between a wealthy aristocrat who recently came into even more power and a mysterious and musically talented young woman with secrets and a troublesome past.

The story, for adult audiences, takes readers from the heart of London to rural Cornwall to the Balkans with a tale of danger and desire. It is set to be released April 16.

James wrote "The Mister" after a 25-year career in TV and after the success of her "Fifty Shades of Grey" series, which includes sequels "Fifty Shades Darker" and "Fifty Shades Freed." The trilogy has been made into movies.

She was named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World" in 2012, as well as Publishers Weekly's "Person of the Year" after the first "Fifty Shades" novel debuted. And she served as a producer on the Universal Pictures film adaptations of the "Fifty Shades" trilogy.

James continues to work on new novels and movie projects from her London-area home.