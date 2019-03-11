Cubs' 2016 'Miracle' musical coming to Chicago's Royal George Theatre

Composer, lyricist and actor Michael Mahler is the author of the score to "Miracle: A Musical 108 Years in the Making," a new musical about die-hard Cubs.

Chicago Cubs baseball fans living through the 2016 Championship season are at the heart of "Miracle," a world premiere musical debuting this spring.

The show, subtitled "A Musical 108 Years in the Making," plays at Chicago's Royal George Theatre in May and features lots of local talent.

Jeff Award-winning actor/composer/lyricist Michael Mahler ("HERO," "The Man Who Murdered Sherlock Holmes") writes the music and lyrics, while Jason Brett's book is based upon an original idea by Julian Frazin. Former American Theater Company artistic director Damon Kiely is set to direct.

"Miracle" focuses on the Delaneys, a fictional North Side blue-collar family whose members have been Cubs fans for generations. The musical follows in the footsteps of "Bleacher Bums," a hit 1977 play by the Organic Theater Company that also put Cubs fans front and center.

"Miracle" begins previews on Wednesday, May 8, and is currently booking through Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $59 to $79, and are on sale now by calling (312) 988-9000 or visiting ticketmaster.com.