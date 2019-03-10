Best bets: Mariah Carey brings her 'Caution World Tour' to Chicago Theatre

Mariah Carey brings her "Caution World Tour" to the Chicago Theatre at 8 p.m. Monday, March 11. Associated Press, 2018

Classical roots

See classical musicians on the rise when the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra performs a concert titled "See the Wheat Fields?" at Elgin Community College's Blizzard Theatre, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin. $25; $20 seniors; $14 students. (847) 622-0300 or elgin.edu/arts. 2, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10

'With You'

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Mariah Carey brings her "Caution World Tour" to the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $159.95-$199.95. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 8 p.m. Monday, March 11

Superhero art

See superheroes aplenty at the newly opened "Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross," which focuses on the work of the Chicago-area artist who has worked for both DC Comics and Marvel Comics. The exhibit continues at the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County, 1899 W. Winchester Road, Libertyville. $6; $3 seniors and kids (discounts available on Tuesdays). (847) 968-3400 or lcfpd.org/museum. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; exhibit continues through Sunday, Sept. 8

Comic melodrama

Travel back to 1921 to see the silent Douglas Fairbanks film "The Nut," complete with live organ accompaniment by Jay Warren, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $10. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12

The Local Honeys play Wednesday at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights. -

The Local Honeys play bluegrass tunes from their new album, "Little Girls Actin' Like Men," at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $25-$30. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13

Comedian Michael Somerville performs a series of shows starting Wednesday at Zanies in Rosemont.

Comedian Michael Somerville ("The Late Show with David Letterman," "Wingman") performs a series of standup shows starting Wednesday at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14; 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15; and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16