5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

See customized cars at the World of Wheels show at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont from Friday to Sunday, March 8 to 10. Courtesy of World of Wheels

Don't let the cold get you down. Get out of the house this weekend and watch a St. Patrick's Day parade in East Dundee, Elmhurst or St. Charles, explore specialty cars at the World of Wheels in Rosemont, or laugh with Billy Gardell when he visits Schaumburg's Improv. For more fun ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Customized cars

Marvel at all kinds of deluxe customized cars and meet celebrities including NASCAR champion Tony Stewart when the World of Wheels show returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $21; $8 kids 6-12; free for kids 5 and younger. (847) 692-2220 or worldofwheelschicago.com. 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 8; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell returns to perform standup at the Improv Comedy Showcase in Schaumburg. - Associated Press, 2016

Expect lots of laughs from actor and comedian Billy Gardell ("Mike & Molly," "Young Sheldon") this weekend at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $28 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 7:30 Friday, March 8; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

Big Wheel Bike Race

Come on out to watch adults race for glory or just for laughs at the Big Wheel races happening Saturday at Grafelman Park, 112 N. 5th St., West Dundee. Cheer on your favorite rider in four races: stock, modified, outlaw and exhibition. The day starts with Kegs N' Eggs at 9 a.m. at Emmett's Brewing Co., 128 W. Main St., West Dundee. (847) 428-4500 or emmettsbrewingco.com/bigwheelrace/. Races start at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Irish eyes

Celebrate the Emerald Isle a little early this year with St. Patrick's Day Parades on Saturday. The Dundee-area Thom McNamee Memorial St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at Rosie O'Hare's Public House on Water Street in East Dundee and then continues along Barrington Road to River Street, ending at Jackson Street. The Elmhurst parade travels north from Wilson Street and Spring Road before concluding just south of St. Charles Road. The St. Charles parade route is along Main Street from 6th Street to 4th Avenue. Free. dundeestpats.com. (630) 834-0300 or elmhurststpatsparade.com. (630) 443-3969 or downtownstcharles.org. 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in East Dundee; noon in Elmhurst; and 2 p.m. in St. Charles.

"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" comes to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan. - Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Kids who are fans of shows such as "Elena of Avalor," "Sofia the First," "Puppy Dog Pals" and more won't want to miss the "Disney Junior Dance Party! On Tour" at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $20-$158. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.