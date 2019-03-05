Feder: Anchor who defied Sinclair comes home to WGN Radio

Starting March 14, Lauren Lapka will be heard on middays with John Williams and afternoons with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes.

Lauren Lapka, who delivered afternoon and evening updates for the short-lived sports/talk station known as 87.7 FM The Game, is coming home to Tribune Broadcasting. Only this time she'll be working for news/talk WGN 720-AM as weekday traffic reporter, Robert Feder writes.

Starting March 14, the Chicago native will be heard on middays with John Williams and afternoons with Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes. Lapka replaces Violeta Podrumedic, who left to join Eric Ferguson's morning show on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM.

Lapka made headlines last spring when she refused to record a controversial promotional video foisted on news anchors across the country by Sinclair Broadcast Group. Widely seen as a political statement by the company, the video criticized other media for "biased and false news." At the time Lapka had recently started as morning news anchor for KVAL, the Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate in Eugene, Oregon.

