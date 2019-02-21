Feder: Fox 32 teams Roseanne Tellez and Rafer Weigel in mornings
Updated 2/21/2019 6:07 AM
hello
Roseanne Tellez, who resigned last week from CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2 after 15 years as a reporter and news anchor, has jumped to Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32, Robert Feder writes.
Starting March 4, she'll co-anchor "Good Day Chicago" from 4 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday with Rafer Weigel, who moves up from weekend anchor.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.