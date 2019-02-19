Feder: B96 cuts midday host Nikki Imbracsio
Updated 2/19/2019 6:11 AM
The latest talent overhaul at underperforming WBBM 96.3-FM just took out Nikki Imbracsio after 10 years as midday personality, Robert Feder writes.
Friday was her last day on the Entercom Top 40 station. Imbracsio's departure followed that of Kevin "DreX" Buchar, who was cut as morning personality one week earlier.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
