Feder: Tamron Hall feels 'truly special' to land in prime time on The U

Tamron Hall, the former Chicago news anchor who rose to national stardom on NBC, is coming to primetime five nights a week this fall on WCIU-Channel 26, the Weigel Broadcasting station known as The U.

Hall's new syndicated talk show, which was being pitched as a daytime offering, will air instead from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday on The U. It's a huge coup for Hall and an exceedingly shrewd move by the bosses of Weigel Broadcasting.

"Anyone who has followed my life and career knows how important Chicago is to me," Hall said in a statement. "I would not be where I am today without the people of Chicago supporting me along my amazing journey. I'm thrilled to join forces with WCIU, a Chicago legend, which has offered incredible support for our new talk show.

