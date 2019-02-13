What we're watching today: Disney's 'Frozen 2' trailer
Updated 2/13/2019 12:45 PM
If you have kids -- or just love animated movies -- then you know Disney's coming out with a sequel to its blockbuster hit "Frozen." Today the studio released the first official trailer for the movie, which is due out in November. Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf are all in the trailer, though it's hard to tell exactly what they're up to. See for yourself.
