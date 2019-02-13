'Wait for It' ... 'Hamilton: The Exhibit' delays start by three weeks

This rending depicts the "Hamilton: The Exhibition" that is coming to Chicago's Northerly Island. The exhibit has delayed its opening by three weeks to Saturday, April 27. Courtesy of David Korins Design

Chicago's "Hamilton: The Exhibit" has pushed back its opening date by three weeks to Saturday, April 27.

The change is due to unexpected delays in shipping, customs and the recent extreme weather in Chicago, according to producer Jeffrey Seller.

Housed in a temporary building at Northerly Island, "Hamilton: The Exhibit" is billed as a "360-degree, immersive" experience that draws on the life and times of U.S. founding father Alexander Hamilton and is an outgrowth of the globally successful 2015 Broadway musical penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"Hamilton: The Exhibit" is to run through Sunday, Sept. 8, and timed admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, through ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000. Those who have pre-sale tickets for the postponed weeks should rebook for a new date.