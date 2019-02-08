 
Entertainment

What we're watching today: Misheard lyrics on Jimmy Fallon

 
Daily Herald staff report
Posted2/8/2019 10:00 AM
hello
  • Jimmy Fallon

    Jimmy Fallon Associated Press/Feb. 18, 2014

Ever listen to a song and thing the lyrics are one thing only to find out they're something completely different? You're not alone. Watch Jimmy Fallon reveal viewers' misheard lyrics.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 