Arlington Heights restaurant 'Passero' on 'Check, Please!' Friday

A downtown Arlington Heights restaurant will be featured Friday night on WTTW's "Check, Please!"

Passero, a trattoria-inspired American restaurant that opened at 5 W. Campbell St. in October 2017, is among the three restaurants being reviewed on the Channel 11 show, set to air at 8 p.m.

Passero was the pick of Arlington Heights resident Helen Weiner, who will appear on the program with two other guest reviewers and host Alpana Singh.

The eatery features a menu inspired by family recipes and other creations of head chef Matt Peota, a former sous chef for Rick Bayless' Frontera Hospitality Group. Offerings include handmade pasta and Italian small plates at dinner, classic cocktails and a boutique wine list. Peota runs the 60-seat restaurant with his wife, Rikki.

The episode also will feature EMA in Chicago's River North neighborhood, and Whisk in the West Town neighborhood.