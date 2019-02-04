Steve Martin and Martin Short, 'Double Dare Live!' to play Genesee Theatre

Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short perform together again in their show "Now You See Them, Soon You Won't" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, May 24. Associated Press, 2017

Tickets go on sale this week for two touring shows serving up different kinds of laughs at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

For those into gross-out humor, there's Nickelodeon's "Double Dare Live!" featuring original host Marc Summers and his sidekick, Robin Russo. See contestants endure messy physical challenges at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 3. Tickets cost $38-$168.

Marc Summers hosts "Double Dare Live!" at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, May 3. - Associated Press, 2018

Then for longtime fans of "Saturday Night Live" and films like "Three Amigos" and "Father of the Bride," there's "Steve Martin and Martin Short: Now You See Them, Soon You Won't." The show plays at 8 p.m. Friday, May 24. Tickets are $95-$175.

Both shows officially go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, though there is a pre-sale offer for Steve Martin and Martin Short with the code "Genesee" starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.