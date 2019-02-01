What we're watching today: School administrators close schools with creative 'Let It Go' rendition

Michigan school administrators channeled their inner Elsa in a performance that's pretty amazing. They adapted "Let it Go" from "Frozen" to tell students that classes were canceled at Swartz Creek Community Schools because of the extreme cold. Any of our suburban school superintendants or principals have voices like this? If so, challenge them to be creative with school announcements. Maybe it will make the news!