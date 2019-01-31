 
What we're watching today: 'Sea smoke' on Lake Michigan

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/31/2019 9:54 AM
  • The sun rises Thursday along the shore of Lake Michigan at Montrose Harbo in Chicago. The painfully cold weather system that put much of the Midwest into a historic deep freeze was expected to ease Thursday, though temperatures still tumbled to record lows in some places.

WGN captured some great footage of the 'sea smoke' hovering over Lake Michigan Wednesday. Check it out.

